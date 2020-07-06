Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

You can grab Watch Dogs 2 free during Ubisoft Forward on July 12

Lauren Morton

Contributor

6th July 2020 / 9:01PM

Ubisoft’s big not-E3 showcase is scheduled for this Sunday, July 12th where they’ll be showing off new gameplay and trailers for upcoming games. As part of the event, they’re also letting you claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC, though you’ll have to be fast. You need to grab it while the show’s live, meaning you’ll have about a 45 minute window to make those dogs yours.

In their dates and times post for the show, Ubisoft lay out the details for snagging a copy of Watch Dogs the second. “Log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC,” they say.

It looks like you’ll want to head to their Ubisoft Forward page and log in up at the top right of the page. The main show runs between 8:00-8:45pm BST / 12:00-12:45pm PDT.

Along with the free game announcement, Ubisoft have published another teaser trailer above. They did a shorter teaser on Friday last week as well. This one’s slightly longer but, eh, it’s still pretty cursory. A trailer for a trailer for a big show full of trailers. You know how E3 is.

Although we were able to assume as much based on last week’s teaser, Ubisoft have confirmed some of the games being shown, saying “see more from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a few other surprises that will be unveiled during the stream.” They also say the post show will include “a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show will begin at 7:30pm BST / 11:30am PST on Sunday, July 12th with the main presentation beginning 30 minutes later and a post-show 45 minutes after that. You can catch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Watch Dogs 2

My crime is that of curiosity

39

Watch Dogs 2’s jolly multiplayer is spoiled by guns

Gun != "Fun"

65

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Watch Dogs 2 getting a 4-player party mode for July 4th

5

Latest articles

L.A. Noire VR developers are working on another VR game for Rockstar

4

Back 4 Blood delivers fans some Hope with a new image

4

Plebby Quest: The Crusades review

Square strategy

4

"Sperm be gone": people hate The Sims 4's new eyeliner, so they've modded it out

Oh dear

10