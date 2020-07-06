You can grab Watch Dogs 2 free during Ubisoft Forward on July 12

Ubisoft’s big not-E3 showcase is scheduled for this Sunday, July 12th where they’ll be showing off new gameplay and trailers for upcoming games. As part of the event, they’re also letting you claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC, though you’ll have to be fast. You need to grab it while the show’s live, meaning you’ll have about a 45 minute window to make those dogs yours.

In their dates and times post for the show, Ubisoft lay out the details for snagging a copy of Watch Dogs the second. “Log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC,” they say.

It looks like you’ll want to head to their Ubisoft Forward page and log in up at the top right of the page. The main show runs between 8:00-8:45pm BST / 12:00-12:45pm PDT.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Along with the free game announcement, Ubisoft have published another teaser trailer above. They did a shorter teaser on Friday last week as well. This one’s slightly longer but, eh, it’s still pretty cursory. A trailer for a trailer for a big show full of trailers. You know how E3 is.

Although we were able to assume as much based on last week’s teaser, Ubisoft have confirmed some of the games being shown, saying “see more from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a few other surprises that will be unveiled during the stream.” They also say the post show will include “a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show will begin at 7:30pm BST / 11:30am PST on Sunday, July 12th with the main presentation beginning 30 minutes later and a post-show 45 minutes after that. You can catch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.