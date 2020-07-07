Amazon have knocked £450 off this super slim Razer Blade gaming laptop

Amazon’s July Summer Sale continues in the UK today, this time with some rather good discounts on Razer’s Blade 15 laptop. Once £1650, the Core i7 / GTX 1660 Ti model of Razer’s super slim gaming laptop is now down to £1200, giving you a saving of £450. And if that’s a bit too rich for your blood, there are also two HP Pavilion laptops on sale for £650 and £750 apiece.

Starting with the Razer Blade 15, this laptop has some rather tantalising specs compared to other £1200-odd laptops, including that aforementioned GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz refresh rate on its 15.6in, 1920×1080 display, and a 256GB SSD. The latter is perhaps a bit on the small side for a laptop of this price, but Razer say the storage is expandable thanks to a spare 2.5in SSD slot inside.

If £1200 is a bit beyond your budget, though, then your next best gaming laptop deals bet comes in the form of a couple of HP Pavilion laptops. The two HPs on sale as part of Amazon’s summer deals fest aren’t as powerful as the Blade 15, mind, but they should be enough for some light gaming, and certainly enough for playing 2D indie games and a smattering of older 3D titles.

First up is the catchily named HP Pavilion 15-ec1001na at £650, which gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip. Not the most powerful machine in the world, all told, but it’s still a much better deal than its older, £600 HP Pavilion Power 15-ec-0000na sibling, which only has a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU and a 3GB GTX 1050 graphics chip.

It’s also arguably a better deal than the HP Pavilion Power 15 model that’s on sale today, too – the 15-ec0006na – which bumps up the laptop’s storage to a 512GB SSD and a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, but otherwise still comes with 8GB of RAM and a 4GB GTX 1650 graphics chip. That can be had for £750 at the moment, which is a saving of £50 off its usual price.

If none of those take your fancy, though, then why not have a gander at our regularly updated Budget gaming laptop deals hub instead? Here, we collect all the best gaming laptop deals that are available for under £1000 / $1000, so there might be something in there that tickles your gaming on the go itch instead.