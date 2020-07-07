Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Frog Fractions will become the Game Of The Decade this August

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th July 2020 / 10:30PM

Have you played Frog Fractions? While it may seem an unassuming amphibious edu-game, Twinbeard’s maths ’em up may be one of the most important games of the last decade. Unfortunately, it’s one that’s increasingly a pain to actually play. Today, Twinbeard “Sandwich Imagineer” Jim Crawford announced that the game’s Steam release is just around the corner, gobbling up its own fraction of Steam this August.

Crawford made the announcement on Twitter earlier today, claiming that – so long as he does a good job – Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade should hit Steam on August 3rd.

Frog Fractions is a perfectly normal, educational maths game wherein you control a frog, eating flies and protecting fruit. It can get rather tricky, so it’s best to find a friend who’s beaten it to sit and watch and laugh at you, helping out when the difficulty ramps up. It’s been available as a free Flash game on Twinbeard’s site for yonks – but with Flash being in its death throes, there’s a standalone “Game Of The Decade” edition heading to Steam.

To lift the curtain a moment, there’s a good argument for calling Frog Fractions the game of the decade. If you asked Nathan Greyson, he’d tell you it was the greatest game of all time. I reckon there’s an equally valid case for its sequel, however. Following a time-travelling ARG and an utterly batshit Kickstarter that hinged on not telling people when the game was done, the 2010s might as well have been defined by the phrase “is this Frog Fractions 2?”

Frog Fractions 2 would, of course, eventually surface within a lovely fairie village-builder named Glittermitten Grove. To my own shame, I’ve still not gotten around to playing it – but then, I feel I’d be missing out without having a Mass Effect 2 save-file on hand.

Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade will be free when it arrives on Steam this August 3rd.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Frog Fractions is getting a Game Of The Decade edition

8

Mow down bosses with a boomstick in this Dark Souls 3 mod

1

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong conspires towards a 2021 release

2

Cyanide's Rogue Lords is a gothic fantasy roguelike where you play as the Devil

1

Latest articles

Mow down bosses with a boomstick in this Dark Souls 3 mod

1

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong conspires towards a 2021 release

2

Cyanide's Rogue Lords is a gothic fantasy roguelike where you play as the Devil

1

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is coming out next year

3