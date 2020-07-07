Frog Fractions will become the Game Of The Decade this August

Have you played Frog Fractions? While it may seem an unassuming amphibious edu-game, Twinbeard’s maths ’em up may be one of the most important games of the last decade. Unfortunately, it’s one that’s increasingly a pain to actually play. Today, Twinbeard “Sandwich Imagineer” Jim Crawford announced that the game’s Steam release is just around the corner, gobbling up its own fraction of Steam this August.

Crawford made the announcement on Twitter earlier today, claiming that – so long as he does a good job – Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade should hit Steam on August 3rd.

Frog Fractions: Game of the Decade Edition will be available August 3rd. (If I do a good job.) Please wish list on Steam to convince the algorithm that people care about this game!https://t.co/dTKeMZfIE6 — Jim Stormdancer (@mogwai_poet) July 7, 2020

Frog Fractions is a perfectly normal, educational maths game wherein you control a frog, eating flies and protecting fruit. It can get rather tricky, so it’s best to find a friend who’s beaten it to sit and watch and laugh at you, helping out when the difficulty ramps up. It’s been available as a free Flash game on Twinbeard’s site for yonks – but with Flash being in its death throes, there’s a standalone “Game Of The Decade” edition heading to Steam.

To lift the curtain a moment, there’s a good argument for calling Frog Fractions the game of the decade. If you asked Nathan Greyson, he’d tell you it was the greatest game of all time. I reckon there’s an equally valid case for its sequel, however. Following a time-travelling ARG and an utterly batshit Kickstarter that hinged on not telling people when the game was done, the 2010s might as well have been defined by the phrase “is this Frog Fractions 2?”

Frog Fractions 2 would, of course, eventually surface within a lovely fairie village-builder named Glittermitten Grove. To my own shame, I’ve still not gotten around to playing it – but then, I feel I’d be missing out without having a Mass Effect 2 save-file on hand.

Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade will be free when it arrives on Steam this August 3rd.