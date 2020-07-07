Get 40% off a year's Humble Choice subscription until the end of July

If you missed your chance to lock in a year’s subscription to Humble’s monthly gaming service Humble Choice for 40% off a couple of months ago, you’ll be pleased to hear that Humble have brought it back for another outing until the end of July, allowing you to grab a year’s worth of their top Humble Choice Premium subscription for just £9 / $12 a month instead of the usual £16 / $20 a month.

The offer runs from now until July 30th, giving you plenty of time to sign up – which is more than can be said for the last time Humble shaved 40% off their Humble Choice Premium subscription, which was only available for 48 hours. As before, though, this 40% off deal is only available to those who have never subscribed to Humble Choice before, so lapsed subscribers sadly won’t be able to take advantage of it.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Humble Choice, this is Humble’s monthly gaming subscription service that lets you keep (forever) a certain number of games each month from a curated monthly selection, as well as up to 20% off all other Humble Store purchases and access to the Humble Trove game library for as long as you hold a subscription. It’s split into three different tiers. Lite gets you Trove access and 10% off Humble Store purchases, while Basic adds the option of keeping up to three games from their monthly selection. Humble Choice Premium, on the other hand, is the top tier of the subscription service, and lets you keep up to nine games every month, as well as get a 20% discount on all other Humble Store purchases.

Normally, Humble Choice Premium costs £16 / $20 per month, but this latest 40% off deal gets you all the same perks for just £9.66 / $12 per month for 12 months. After that year is up, your subscription will revert back to the usual price of £16 / $20 a month.

Still, even if you end up cancelling your subscription after a year (or before, if you so wish, as you won’t be forced to pay the full year if you don’t want to), it’s currently a much better deal than signing up for Humble’s current Basic Choice tier, as this currently costs £11 / $15 per month for three games every month. It’s also cheaper than paying for a year’s worth of Premium annually, too, which currently costs £142 versus the £116 you’ll eventually spend with the 40% off monthly deal.

Previous months have had some pretty great games on offer, too. In June you had the choice of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, Barotrauma and Grid 2019 to name just a few of the bigger titles, while April gave you Hitman 2, Gris, This Is The Police, Opus Magnum and Turok 2 and loads more.

For those who sign up this month, the two headline games are Void Bastards and the deluxe edition of Age Of Wonders: Planetfall, but you’ll also have a choice of Railway Empire, Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One, Yuppie Psycho, Beat Hazard 2, Sigma Theory, Metal Unit, Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive, Verlet Swing, Basingstoke and Earthlock, too – which really isn’t bad for £9 / $12.