Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free with select AMD Ryzen CPUs

Thinking about upgrading your PC this year to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Then AMD have a new free game bundle just for you. From now until October 3rd 2020, anyone who buys a select 3rd Gen Ryzen processor or Ryzen-equipped PC or laptop will get Ubisoft’s upcoming Viking ’em up for absolutely nothing when it launches at the end of this year. Here’s how it works.

The offer applies to all current Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors, including the newly released pair of Ryzen 3000XT CPUs, the Ryzen 7 3800XT and the Ryzen 9 3900XT. Alas, the third XT processor launching today, the Ryzen 5 3600XT, isn’t eligible for the gaming bundle, but then again neither is the rest of the Ryzen 5 family, as you can see from the full list of eligible Ryzen processors below:

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle also applies to all Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9-equipped desktops, too, as well as laptops that have one of AMD’s 4th Gen Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 processors sitting at the heart of it – either the Ryzen 7 4800H or 4800HS, or the Ryzen 9 4900H / 4900HS.

You’ll need to buy your CPU, desktop or Ryzen-powered gaming laptop from a participating retailer to make use of the offer (watch out for AMD’s “Equipped To Win” bundle badge on your retailer of choice), and you’ll also need to redeem your free game code by November 7th by visting AMD’s Rewards website.

It’s a shame the game bundle doesn’t also apply to AMD’s lower-end gaming CPUs, such as our current RPS Rig champion, the Ryzen 3 3300X, but in a way I’m also not entirely surprised. Assassin’s Creed games have always been quite demanding to play on PC, and both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey continue to make a lot of gaming PCs break out in sweat. Just take a look at my big Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC graphics performance article to see what I mean.

Ubisoft haven’t released any PC requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just yet, but I’d imagine it will be equally, if not more strenuous to run when it comes out at the end of the year. So really, it’s no wonder that AMD are only bundling the game in with their very best gaming CPUs.

Still, you can be sure I’ll be testing the game thoroughly with a wide variety of graphics cards and CPUs closer to launch, and you can look forward to hearing Alice B’s thoughts on that leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage very soon.