Halo 3 finally arrives on PC next week

As history would prove, Halo 3 didn’t quite finish the fight. For better or worse, they sure did keep making Halo games long after the reigns were handed over to now-caretakers 343 Industries. But us lot on PC will soon be able to close out Bungie’s original trilogy, as the stellar closing act finally joins Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam and the Windows Store next Tuesday, July 14th.

Following a few weeks of testing (sorry, “flighting”), the Halo Twitter account today confirmed that Bungie’s 2007 trilogy-closer is coming to PC next week.



Last month, 343 opened testing up to all “Halo Insiders”. Having signed up on a whim back when they started porting these things to PC, I jumped in to play a bit of Halo 3 on PC. While it’s not gotten the (often quite iffy) remastering treatment bestowed on the first two, I’m glad to report that Halo 3 is still an absolute banger – a series high topped only by its jazzy standalone expansion, Halo 3: ODST. The visuals have aged a little, sure, but jumping a jeep onto a massive robot crab to beat everyone inside to death with a hammer? That’s timeless.

There’s no word on when that rain-soaked noir interlude will join The Master Chief Collection, sadly. But we should hear more about John Halo’s next big outing later this month, with Halo: Infinite pegged to make an appearance at Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 show on July 23rd. Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 should find themselves brought over to the MCC on Steam and the Windows store before the end of the year.

If you fancy finishing the fight next week, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently 20% off on Steam at £24/€32/$32. Or it’s on Xbox Game Pass For PC.