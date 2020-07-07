Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
14

Have You Played... The Signal From Tölva?

Impostor syn-drone

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

7th July 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Who doesn’t like a good wibbly robot? The Signal From Tölva is about plunging into the minds of drones as you potter about a sci-fi warzone, dotted with the metallic carcasses of a forgotten civilisation. It drips atmosphere like a too-big spider emerging from a bath.

Something is very definitely wrong on Tölva. Stray too near certain artefacts and your vision starts blurring – or maybe it’s the barren hills themselves that have decided they won’t sit still. There’s nothing for it but to press onward, though, marching forward to the steady whirr of mechanical legs. Your torch, if you care to risk using it, sends two searing headlights into the gloom. You’re never allowed to forget that you’re an impostor, and you’re never let in on what you truly are.

I don’t think you are, anyway. It’s been years since I set foot on Tölva, and I mainly just remember shivering inside borrowed skin. Oh, and the guns make cool wibbly noises. Who doesn’t like a good wibbly gun?

Disclosure: Jim Rossignol co-founded RPS, as well as Big Robot Games, who made this. I’ve only met him once, though he has also mocked my understanding of Iain M. Banks on Twitter.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ubisoft executive Maxime Béland resigns following assault allegations

2

Hollow Knight: Silksong reveals a fourth and final new character

1

Get 40% off a year's Humble Choice subscription until the end of July

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 7th July 2020

Latest articles

Ubisoft executive Maxime Béland resigns following assault allegations

2

Hollow Knight: Silksong reveals a fourth and final new character

1

Get 40% off a year's Humble Choice subscription until the end of July

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 7th July 2020