Kingdoms Of Amalur will get a new expansion after its re-release

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th July 2020 / 3:08PM

THQ Nordic today announced a release date of September 8th for Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, their re-release of the 2012 RPG, plus a little surprise. They’ve revealed plans for a brand new Amalur expansion due in 2021, though all we know for now is its name: Fatesworn. The re-release doesn’t seem drastically different but if it leads to newness, that sounds grand.

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a retouched version of the 2012 RPG from 38 Studios and Big Huge Games, which was published by Electronic Arts. 38 Studios went bankrupt shortly after launch, leading to a years-long legal fight over funds it received from the state of Rhode Island. THQ Nordic bought the rights in 2018. But it wasn’t a terrible game.

Our former John (RPS in peace) has declared a love for Kingdoms Of Amalur, calling it “WoW for misanthropes, a massive open world RPG with dungeons and fetch quests and level chasing without the awful bother of dreadful other people.”

What do we know about the newness, Fatesworn? Nothing. “Details will follow later,” THQ Nordic said. I do like that when they re-release games, they sometimes resume them too. Titan Quest has received two new expansions since they picked it up.

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to Steam on 8th September, priced at £35/€40/$40. I’ve asked company representatives if they plan to offer a discount to folks who already own the original.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

