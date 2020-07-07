Mafia: Definitive Edition's remastered crime spree has been delayed

Turns out, not even make-believe crime is safe from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the mob bosses at Hangar 13 announced that Mafia: Definitive Edition, a re-jigged rerelease of the 2002 crime ’em up, will no longer hit its planned August launch. Instead, they’re pushing their old fashioned crime romp into September, with a proper peek at Mafia’s new look set to air later this month.

Mafia developers Hangar 13 broke the news on Twitter earlier today. As something of a consolation, they’ve also posted short new teaser trailer ahead of a longer gameplay reveal to be aired in just over two weeks.

Join us Wednesday, July 22 for the extended gameplay reveal of Mafia: Definitive Edition with insights from @Hangar13Games President Haden Blackman. Learn more: https://t.co/gWg5gZpSDn pic.twitter.com/aaRbIuYyUy — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

Announced back in May, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full-blown remake of 2002’s open-world shakedown. That original’s looking rather ropey these days, and as such the devs have rebuilt the game “from the ground up” with 4K resolutions, HDR support, all-new visual assets and new gameplay nonsense like motorcycles and collectables.

As should be expected by now, Hangar 13 cite the ongoing pandemic as a key factor in Mafia’s delay. “Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28,” their statement notes, “finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.”

If today’s 15-second tease doesn’t sate your lust for some golden age crime, howver, you’ll just have to be patient a little while longer. Hangar 13 will be holding an “extended gameplay reveal” on July 22nd with “insights” from studio pres Haden Blackman. Mafia: Definitive Edition should now hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 25th.