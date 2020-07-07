Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Mafia: Definitive Edition's remastered crime spree has been delayed

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th July 2020 / 6:00PM

Turns out, not even make-believe crime is safe from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the mob bosses at Hangar 13 announced that Mafia: Definitive Edition, a re-jigged rerelease of the 2002 crime ’em up, will no longer hit its planned August launch. Instead, they’re pushing their old fashioned crime romp into September, with a proper peek at Mafia’s new look set to air later this month.

Mafia developers Hangar 13 broke the news on Twitter earlier today. As something of a consolation, they’ve also posted short new teaser trailer ahead of a longer gameplay reveal to be aired in just over two weeks.

Announced back in May, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full-blown remake of 2002’s open-world shakedown. That original’s looking rather ropey these days, and as such the devs have rebuilt the game “from the ground up” with 4K resolutions, HDR support, all-new visual assets and new gameplay nonsense like motorcycles and collectables.

As should be expected by now, Hangar 13 cite the ongoing pandemic as a key factor in Mafia’s delay. “Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28,” their statement notes, “finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.”

If today’s 15-second tease doesn’t sate your lust for some golden age crime, howver, you’ll just have to be patient a little while longer. Hangar 13 will be holding an “extended gameplay reveal” on July 22nd with “insights” from studio pres Haden Blackman. Mafia: Definitive Edition should now hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 25th.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mafia: Definitive Edition is more than just a lick of paint

7

Mafia: Definitive Edition remake officially announced for August

24

2K announce an announcement for next week that's definitely a Mafia remake

53

Mafia teases a return after two years of criminal radio silence

16

Latest articles

20 years on, Jet Set Radio is still influencing developers

Spreading the concept of love

1

Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free with select AMD Ryzen CPUs

1

Final Fantasy IX is 20 years old today and its soundtrack is still absolutely bangin'

Melodies of Life

7

Halo 3 finally arrives on PC next week

5