Mow down bosses with a boomstick in this Dark Souls 3 mod

What was your last build in Dark Souls 3? I’m partial to axes myself, though I’ve had a lot of success in moving to whopping huge greatswords as of late. For my next run, though, I think I’m gonna try something new – blapping my way through Lothric with a sawn-off, filling every undead goon on the walls with buckshot thanks to this ridiculous new mod created by Asasasasasbc.

As the unkindled folks at RPS fanzine PC Gamer discovered, Modern Firearm pretty much does what it says on the cover – adding an arsenal of assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns and sniper rifles to From Software’s grimdark hack ‘n’ slash threequel.



The mod replaces your standard crossbows and assorted ranged weapons with more contemporary counterparts. The heavy crossbow becomes an AK-47, the sniper crossbow becomes a sniper rifle, and so forth. When held with both hands, all weapons bar the sniper will fire in full-auto. Conversely, holding them one-handed will fire single shots – more accurate, more damaging, but with a higher stamina cost.

While Dark Souls 3 may become somewhat trivial while toting an assault rifle, it’s a curious peek at some unseen other game. It’s easy to imagine a game fully leaning into this kind of heavy, stumbling shoot ’em up. Picture heavy knights grasping unwieldy firearms in, say, a Soulsey return to From Software’s big mech games. One can dream, can’t they?

If you’re looking for more ways to completely remix Dark Souls 3 – or any of the other Souls games, for that matter – how’s about checking out Dominic Tarason’s guide to modding the shit out of the Dark Souls trilogy? Just make sure you’ve cut your connection to Bandai Namco HQ first – they’re awfully finicky about people breaking their games.