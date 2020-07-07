Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Mow down bosses with a boomstick in this Dark Souls 3 mod

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th July 2020 / 9:33PM

What was your last build in Dark Souls 3? I’m partial to axes myself, though I’ve had a lot of success in moving to whopping huge greatswords as of late. For my next run, though, I think I’m gonna try something new – blapping my way through Lothric with a sawn-off, filling every undead goon on the walls with buckshot thanks to this ridiculous new mod created by Asasasasasbc.

As the unkindled folks at RPS fanzine PC Gamer discovered, Modern Firearm pretty much does what it says on the cover – adding an arsenal of assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns and sniper rifles to From Software’s grimdark hack ‘n’ slash threequel.

The mod replaces your standard crossbows and assorted ranged weapons with more contemporary counterparts. The heavy crossbow becomes an AK-47, the sniper crossbow becomes a sniper rifle, and so forth. When held with both hands, all weapons bar the sniper will fire in full-auto. Conversely, holding them one-handed will fire single shots – more accurate, more damaging, but with a higher stamina cost.

While Dark Souls 3 may become somewhat trivial while toting an assault rifle, it’s a curious peek at some unseen other game. It’s easy to imagine a game fully leaning into this kind of heavy, stumbling shoot ’em up. Picture heavy knights grasping unwieldy firearms in, say, a Soulsey return to From Software’s big mech games. One can dream, can’t they?

If you’re looking for more ways to completely remix Dark Souls 3 – or any of the other Souls games, for that matter – how’s about checking out Dominic Tarason’s guide to modding the shit out of the Dark Souls trilogy? Just make sure you’ve cut your connection to Bandai Namco HQ first – they’re awfully finicky about people breaking their games.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam’s Autumn sale has begun - here's some picks

71

The most satisfying architecture in PC games

One Off The List

49

The 8 most shocking uses of electricity in games

One Off The List

33

The 8 coldest monsters in PC games

One Off The List

18

Latest articles

Frog Fractions will become the Game Of The Decade this August

1

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong conspires towards a 2021 release

2

Cyanide's Rogue Lords is a gothic fantasy roguelike where you play as the Devil

1

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is coming out next year

3