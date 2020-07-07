The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more

Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. We don’t judge.

Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC

Words by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin

To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:

All of the cheats in this guide for The Sims 4 can be copied and pasted directly into the cheat console. This will save you some time typing each code. You can also copy from The Sims 4 and paste into a word processor.

Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.

Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.

This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.

How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats (Cheat Need, Teleport Sim, etc.)

Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them. But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:

testingcheats true

Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the “shift-click” cheats in The Sims 4. Huzzah!

To use these cheats, hold the shift key and left click on a sim or an object to bring up the cheat menu. So what can you do with these shift-click cheats?

Cheat Need > Make Happy : Change a sim’s needs.

: Change a sim’s needs. Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay : Lock a sim’s mood levels.

: Lock a sim’s mood levels. Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay : Unlock a sim’s mood levels.

: Unlock a sim’s mood levels. Add to Family : Add a sim to a family.

: Add a sim to a family. Remove from Family : Remove a sim from a family.

: Remove a sim from a family. Marriage > Clear Marriage : Separate a couple. They will still have a relationship with the other sim, but the marriage will end.

: Separate a couple. They will still have a relationship with the other sim, but the marriage will end. Make into Plant Sim : Turn your sims into plant people.

: Turn your sims into plant people. Reset object : Reset a sim or object’s status.

: Reset a sim or object’s status. Teleport Sim : You can shift-click on an area of ground to see the Teleport Sim option. Use this to warp a sim to the clicked location.

: You can shift-click on an area of ground to see the Teleport Sim option. Use this to warp a sim to the clicked location. Modify in CAS : You can tweak how a sim looks. Note you can’t change their name or inherited traits.

: You can tweak how a sim looks. Note you can’t change their name or inherited traits. Make Clean : Make an object clean.

: Make an object clean. Make Dirty: Make an object dirty.

There are also a few shift-click cheats that are exclusive to The Sims 4 expansion packs.

Public Image : These cheats for Sims 4 Get Famous allows you to set a good or bed reputation, increase your celebrity level, or add fame quirks.

: These cheats for Sims 4 Get Famous allows you to set a good or bed reputation, increase your celebrity level, or add fame quirks. University debug : The cheats menu for Sims 4 Discover University lets your sims enrol to university without applying.

: The cheats menu for Sims 4 Discover University lets your sims enrol to university without applying. Sunbathing options : These options found in the cheats menu for Sims 4 Island Living change your sim’s suntan. They can become tanned, sunburned, keep an existing tan, or remove an existing tan.

: These options found in the cheats menu for Sims 4 Island Living change your sim’s suntan. They can become tanned, sunburned, keep an existing tan, or remove an existing tan. Fabrication machine : The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gives you 50 bits and pieces by shift-clicking on a Fabrication machine. You’ll need to buy one for $1800 Simoleons.

: The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gives you 50 bits and pieces by shift-clicking on a Fabrication machine. You’ll need to buy one for $1800 Simoleons. Set NPC Eco Behaviors: Shift-clicking a sim or NPC can allow you to change their hidden Eco Behaviors to one of the following: Entrepreneur, Eco Master, or Master Crafter.

Sims 4 cheats – all cheat codes explained

Below you’ll find a full list of every single Sims 4 cheat code that you can input into the Sims 4 console.

Command Function help Displays available commands testingcheats [true/false] Enable/Disable cheats death.toggle Disables death motherlode Adds 50,000 Simoleons kaching OR rosebud Adds 1,000 Simoleons sims.modify_funds +[amount] Adds specified amount of Simoleons sims.modify_funds -[amount] Subtracts specified amount of Simoleons freerealestate [on/off] Use in Neighbourhood screen to make all homes free bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlock all items objects.gsi_create_obj [object] Spawns the specified object bb.moveobjects [on/off] Enables placing objects where you want, ignoring collisions bucks.unlock_perk [perk] Unlocks the specified perk traits.equip_trait [trait] Adds the specified trait traits.remove_trait [trait] Removes the specified trait stats.set_skill_level [skill] [amount] Sets the specified skill to the specified level sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount] Adds specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim careers.demote [career] Earn a demotion in specified career careers.promote [career] Earn a promotion in specified career cas.fulleditmode Edit current sim resetsim [sim's full name with spaces] Resets specified sim setage [age] Sets current sim to specified age objects.consumables_infinite_toggle Infinite consumables modifyrelationship [sim 1 name] [sim 2 name] [-100 to 100] [relationship type] Modifies the relationship between the two specified sims.

Note: names should be full names with spaces. relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Acquaints current sim with all other sims sims.add_buff [buff] Adds the specified buff sims.remove_buff [buff] Removes the specified buff sims.remove_all_buffs Moodlets are removed relationships.create_friends_for_sim Spawns a friend for current sim sims.spawnsimple [amount] Spawns the specified number of sims aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes current milestone soak.enable_soak_handyman_situation Enable Handyman soak.enable_soak_maid_situation Enable Maid soak.enable_soak_party_situation Enable Party soak.create_soak_handyman_situation Call Handyman soak.create_soak_maid_situation Call Maid soak.create_soak_party_situation Call Party households.force_bills_due Force bills due headlineeffects [on/off] Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons fps [on/off] Enables or disables the frame rate display ui.dialog-auto_respond Backs out of dialog or makes a choice automatically fullscreen Toggles fullscreen quit Quits the game

Sims 4 cheats – skill codes

These skill codes allow you to tweak a sim’s skill level. To do this, select the sim and type in:

stats.set_skill_level [CODE] #

Make sure to replace [CODE] with one of the skill codes in the table below, and replace the # with a number between 1-9:

For example, if you want to increase a sim’s painting skill to level 6, type in:

stats.set_skill_level major_painting 6

The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.

Code Function Major_Acting Selects the Acting skill Major_Baking Selects the Baking skill Major_Bartending Selects the Mixology skill Major_Charisma Selects the Charisma skill Major_Comedy Selects the Comedy skill Major_DJ Selects the DJ skill Major_Fabrication Selects the Fabrication skill (Eco Lifestyle) Major_Fishing Selects the Fishing skill Major_Gardening Selects the Gardening skill Major_GourmetCooking Selects the Gourmet Cooking skill Major_Guitar Selects the Guitar skill Major_Handiness Selects the Handiness skill Major_Herbalism Selects the Herbalism skill Major_HomestyleCooking Selects the Cooking skill Major_Logic Selects the Logic skill Major_Mischief Selects the Mischief skill Major_Painting Selects the Painting skill Major_Parenting Sets Parenting skill Major_Photography Selects the Photography skill Major_Piano Selects the Piano skill Major_Programming Selects the Programming skill Major_Reaping Selects the Reaping skill Major_RocketScience Selects the Rocket Science skill Major_Veterinarian Selects the veterinarian skill Major_VideoGaming Selects the Video Gaming skill Major_Violin Selects the Violin skill Major_Wellness Selects the Wellness skill Major_Writing Selects the Writing skill Minor_Dancing Selects the Dance skill Minor_Juicefizzing Selects the Juice Fizzing skill (1-5) (Eco Lifestyle) Minor_MediaProduction Selects the Media Production skill Toddler_Communicaton Selects Toddler Communication skill (1-5) Toddler_Imagination Selects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5) Toddler_Movement Selects Toddler Movement skill (1-5) Toddler_Potty Selects Toddler Potty skill (1-3) Toddler_Thinking Selects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5) Skill_Child_Creativity Selects the Child's Creativity skill Skill_Child_Mental Selects the Child's Mental skill Skill_Child_Motor Selects the Child's Motor skill Skill_Child_Social Selects the Child's Social skill Skill_Dog Selects the Pet Training skill (1-5) Skill_Fitness Selects the Fitness skill

Sims 4 cheats – trait codes

To add a trait, type the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table.

traits.equip_trait trait_[TRAITNAME]

To remove a trait, make sure you type in the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table below:

traits.remove_trait [TRAITNAME]

The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands. I warn you now, there are a lot of traits. I highly recommend that you search for the expansion name or the trait you wish to add or remove to your sims.

Sims 4 base game trait codes

Code Trait Expansion Active Active Base game Alluring Alluring Base game AlwaysWelcome Always Welcome (Reward) Base game Ambitious Ambitious Base game AnglersTranquility Angler's Tranquility Base game Antiseptic Antiseptic (Reward) Base game Appraiser Appraiser Base game ArtLover Art Lover Base game CreativelyGifted Artistic Prodigy (Child) Base game Beguiling Beguiling (Reward) Base game Bookworm Bookworm Base game Bro Bro Base game Business_Savvy Business Savvy Base game Carefree Carefree (Reward) Base game Cheerful Cheerful Base game Childish Childish Base game Clumsy Clumsy Base game Collector Collector Base game CommitmentIssues Commitment Issues Base game EternalBond Companion Base game Connections Connections (Reward) Base game Creative Creative Base game CreativeVisionary Creative Visionary (Reward) Base game CreativelyGifted Creatively Gifted Base game Dastardly Dastardly Base game FamilySim Domestic Base game Entrepreneurial Entrepreneurial (Reward) Base game EssenceOfFlavor Essence of Flavor Base game Evil Evil Base game Expressionistic Expressionistic Base game FamilyOriented Family Oriented Base game Fertile Fertile (Reward) Base game Foodie Foodie Base game ForeverFresh Forever Fresh (Reward) Base game ForeverFull Forever Full (Reward) Base game FreeServices Free Services Base game FreshChef Fresh Chef Base game Frugal Frugal (Reward) Base game Geek Geek Base game Genius Genius Base game Gloomy Gloomy Base game Glutton Glutton Base game Good Good Base game Goofball Goofball Base game GreatKisser Great Kisser (Reward) Base game Gregarious Gregarious Base game GymRat Gym Rat (Reward) Base game TheKnack Handy Base game happy_toddler Happy Toddler Base game HardlyHungry Hardly Hungry (Reward) Base game HatesChildren Hates Children Base game High_Metabolism High Metabolism Base game Hilarious Hilarious Base game HomeTurf Home Turf Base game HotHeaded Hot Headed Base game Independent Independent (Reward) Base game Insane Insane Base game Jealous Jealous Base game Kleptomaniac Kleptomaniac Base game Lazy Lazy Base game Loner Loner Base game Longevity Long Lived Base game LovesOutdoors Loves Outdoors Base game Marketable Marketable (Reward) Base game Mastermind Mastermind Base game Materialistic Materialistic Base game Mean Mean Base game MentallyGifted Mentally Gifted Base game Mentor Mentor (Reward) Base game MorningPerson Morning Sim (Reward) Base game Muser Muser Base game MusicLover Music Lover Base game OneWithNature Naturalist Base game Neat Neat Base game NeedsNoOne Needs No One (Reward) Base game NeverWeary Never Weary (Reward) Base game NightOwl Night Owl (Reward) Base game Observant Observant (Reward) Base game Outgoing Outgoing Base game PerfectHost Perfect Host Base game Perfectionist Perfectionist Base game PhysicallyGifted Physically Gifted Base game Piper Piper Base game Player Player Base game EpicPoet Poetic Base game PotionMaster Potion Master Base game ProfessionalSlacker Professional Slacker (Reward) Base game Chronicler Professorial Base game Quick_Learner Quick Learner Base game PhysicallyGifted Rambunctious Scamp (Child) Base game Romantic Romantic Base game Savant Savant (Reward) Base game SeldomSleepy Seldom Sleepy (Reward) Base game SelfAssured Self Assured Base game Shameless Shameless (Reward) Base game Invested Shrewd Base game Sincere Sincere Base game Slob Slob Base game Snob Snob Base game SociallyGifted Social Butterfly (Child) Base game SociallyGifted Socially Gifted Base game SpeedCleaner Speed Cleaner (Reward) Base game SpeedReader Speed Reader (Reward) Base game SteelBladder Steel Bladder (Reward) Base game SuperGreenThumb Super Green Thumb (Reward) Base game ValuedCustomer Thrifty Base game top_notch_toddler Top-Notch Toddler Base game Bane Tormentor Base game LivingVicariously Vicarious Base game Webmaster Webmaster Base game MentallyGifted Whiz Kid (Child) Base game

Sims 4 DLC trait codes

Code Trait Expansion CatLover Cat Lover Cats and Dogs DogLover Dog Lover Cats and Dogs ChopstickSavvy Chopstick Savvy City Living trait_hidden_career_critic_thrifty Critically Connected City Living HomeTurf Home Turf City Living InTheKnow In the Know City Living SpiceHound Spice Hound City Living Unflirty Unflirty City Living Vegetarian Vegetarian City Living ChampionOfThePeople Civil Designer Career (Reward) Eco Lifestyle InfluentialIndividual Eco Innovator (Reward) Eco Lifestyle Freegan Freegan CAS Eco Lifestyle GreenFiend Green Fiend CAS Eco Lifestyle EcoEngineer Green Technician Career (Reward) Eco Lifestyle Maker Maker CAS Eco Lifestyle MasterMaker Master Maker Aspiration (Reward) Eco Lifestyle RecycleDisciple Recycle Disciple CAS Eco Lifestyle SelfAbsorbed Self Absorbed Get Famous Sickness Sickness Resistance Get To Work DanceMachine Dance Machine Get Together Insider Insider Get Together IslandAncestors Child of the Islands Island Living ChildofTheOcean Child of the Ocean Island Living FriendOfTheSea Master of the Sea (Reward) Island Living NaturalSpeaker Natural Speaker (Reward) Island Living Trait_Archaeology Museum Patron Jungle Adventure Trait_JungleExplorer Treasure Hunter Jungle Adventure GreatStoryteller Great Storyteller (Reward) Outdoor Retreat IncredibleFriendly Incredibly Friendly (Reward) Outdoor Retreat Squeamish Squeamish Outdoor Retreat StovesAndGrillsMaster Stoves and Grills Master (Reward) Outdoor Retreat Survivalist Survivalist Outdoor Retreat Argumentative Argumentative Parenthood BadManners Bad Manners Parenthood Compassionate Compassionate Parenthood EmotionalControl Emotionally Controlled Parenthood GoodManners Good Manners Parenthood LifeSkills_Unfeeling Insensitive Parenthood Irresponsible Irresponsible Parenthood Mediator Mediator Parenthood LifeSkills_Responsible Responsible Parenthood Uncontrolled Uncontrolled Parenthood ColdAcclimation Cold Acclimation (Reward) Seasons ScoutingAptitude For Finishing Scouts (Child) (Reward) Seasons HeatAcclimation Heat Acclimation (Reward) Seasons BurningMan Heatproof (Reward) Seasons IceMan Iceproof (Reward) Seasons StormChaser Storm Chaser (Reward) Seasons Waterproof Waterproof (Reward) Seasons strangerville_infected Infected StrangerVille Paranoid Paranoid StrangerVille strangerville_vaccinated Vaccinated StrangerVille TrueMaster A True Master Vampires TheMaster I am the Master Vampires RegainedHumanity Regained Humanity Vampires

Sims 4 cheats – perk codes

These perk codes are exclusive to the Sims 4 Get To Work expansion. The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.

Code Function AdditionalWorker_1 Additional Employee #1 AdditionalWorker_2 Additional Employee #2 CheckoutSpeed_Large Faster Checkouts (large) CheckoutSpeed_Small Faster Checkouts (small) CustomerBrowseTime Curious Shopper CustomerPurchaseIntent Serious Shopper DecreaseRestockingCost Cheaper Restocking DecreaseRestocking_Temporary Superfluous Surplus ImproveRetailSocials Slick Salesman ImproveManagementSocials Mega Manager InstantRestock Instant Restocking PedestalMimic Provocative Pedestal RegisterMimic Register of Tomorrow RestockSpeed_Large Faster Restocking (large) RestockSpeed_Small Faster Restocking (small) RetailOutfit Snazzy Shirt SignageMimic Stunning Sign StorePlacard_1 Placard: My First Simoleon StorePlacard_2 Placard: Fobbs 500 SureSaleSocial Sure Sale

Sims 4 cheats – relationship codes

To type in the relationship codes, you need to indicate two sims first and last names, then give a value for how much you would to improve or deteriorate the two sim’s relationship. The highest relationship value is +100 and the lowest relationship value is -100. Here is the code you will need to enter:

modifyrelationship [YOUR SIM FIRST NAME][YOUR SIM LAST NAME][TARGET SIM FIRST NAME][TARGET SIM LAST NAME] +# LTR_Friendship_Main

As an example, let’s make Malcolm Landgraab’s relationship with Bella Goth go up by 50 points:

modifyrelationship Malcolm Landgraab Bella Goth +50 LTR_Friendship_Main

The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.

Code Function LTR_Friendship_Main Friendship LTR_Romance_Main Relationship

And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.