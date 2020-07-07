Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong conspires towards a 2021 release

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th July 2020 / 8:27PM

Bloody hell, I’m starting to lose track of all these World Of Darkness gigs. Taking the spotlight with a new trailer during tonight’s Nacon Connect showcase, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a blood-sucking RPG from Big Bad Wolf that follows three unlikely (and undead) friends teaming up to investigate blood-curdling conspiracies in the heart of Boston. While it’s still early days, Swansong will arrive on the Epic Games Store sometime next year.

Teased last year, Swansong is being developed by Big Bad Wolf – them of historical fanfic investigate ’em up The Council fame.

The trailer was followed by a chat with quest designer Eliott Hipeau, who spilt more details on Big Bad Wolf’s upcoming RPG. There’s a new Camarilla Prince in town, one who’s trying to strengthen the clan’s presence by bringing together the cities of Boston and Hartford. Swansong follows three characters in the wake of a bloody shootout, switching between them over the course of the game as you unravel your usual web of conspiracies and dark deeds.

Those three characters come from three of the setting’s various vampire clans, with their own perspectives on the world and on the ruling Camarilla. From the way Hipeau talks about character sheets, stats and checks, it sounds like we’re getting a more traditional RPG this time ’round – one that veers closer to V:TM’s roots in pen and paper.

Swansong is, of course, yet another dark fantasy offering on what’s turning out to be a proper buffet of World Of Darkness adaptations. Tonight’s stream also showed off a new trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a third-person RPG wherein you absolutely beast folk as a massive dogman. Both are due out on the Epic Games Store sometime next year, though Swansong has yet to pin down a release date.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

