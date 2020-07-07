Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is coming out next year

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

7th July 2020 / 7:06PM

The creators of Bloodbowl, Cyanide Studio, have released the first “gameplay trailer” for their upcoming action RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Based on the World Of Darkness tabletop RPG, the video game’s a lot going on – freaky creatures, guns, gore, a bit too much punctuation, and now it’s even got a release date. It’s a little ways off yet though, as it’ll be making its way to PC and consoles on February 4th, 2021.

Earthblood sees you play as an eco-terrorist werewolf tasked with protecting and saving mother Earth. An eco-terrorist werewolf. Sorry, just letting that one really sink into my brain.

As you can probably tell from the trailer, combat revolves around you playing in your hulking werewolf form, using your rippling wolf biceps to rip and tear through anyone in your way. Sometimes you’ll need to be in human form, however, to interact with other characters and do all the human things, others you’ll become a normal wolf, allowing you to stealthily explore.

There’s not an awful lot to say about the new gameplay trailer other than, yeah, that sure is a scary wolf-man killing lots of people. If cinematic trailers are more your thing, Cyanide released one of those last month that you can catch here.

Earthblood comes out next year on February 4th on the Epic Games Store, as well as all those shiny new consoles that everyone’s excited about at the moment. Find out more over on the game’s website.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

