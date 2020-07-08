Dell have slashed over $1100 off this RTX 2080 gaming laptop

Hot off the heels of Dell UK’s ten-day Premier Sale, Dell’s US arm is also getting on the deals action this week with some pretty hefty savings on their range of gaming laptops. The biggest and best deal I’ve seen so far is on the 240Hz, RTX 2080 model of the Dell G7 15, which has had a massive $1180 sliced off its price. The deal is going fast, though, with 35% of stock already claimed at time of writing.

There are actually several models of G7 15 on sale right now, including a couple of 4K OLED models, which I’ve listed below. Really, though, the best deal is on the 1920×1080, 240Hz spec I was just talking about. After all, when you’re paying for an RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics chip, I’d rather be able to make full use of a high refresh rate than limit myself to 60Hz at 4K. The rest of the 240Hz model’s spec is no slouch either. Packed with an Intel Core i9-9880H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, that’s a whole lot of laptop for your money. Sure, its new deal price of $2100 is still a hefty chunk of change, but it sure beats shelling out for its usual cost of $3280.

That’s not to say the other two G7 15 gaming laptop deals aren’t worth considering, of course. After all, you’re still getting an RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics chip with each of them, and both come with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and 16GB of RAM, too. The main difference is that they both have 4K OLED display capped at a regular 60Hz rather than anything higher, so it depends where your preferences lie.

I must admit, I do love Dell’s OLED displays (the one on their Alienware 13 laptop a couple of years ago was properly gorgeous), but I also think a 4K resolution on a 15.6in screen is complete overkill. To me, the 1080p 240Hz version makes more sense, but it is notably more expensive than either of the 4K options. The 1TB version of the G7 15 is down to $1900, for example, while the 512GB model can be had for $1800.

If all of that is still a bit too expensive for you, though, then the next best gaming laptop deal going on is on one of their RTX 2060-powered Alienware m17 R1 laptops. Once $1745, this laptop has had $445 shaved off its price to take it down to a much more palatable $1300. This one comes with a full-fat RTX 2060 chip (not an energy efficient Max-Q model), as well as an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 17.3in, 1920×1080 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Its SSD storage is limited to 256GB annoyingly, but you can opt to add another 256GB SSD to the mix for another $100 if you prefer.

Another gaming laptop deal worth considering around this price point is their RTX 2060-powered Dell G5 15 laptop. Like the Alienware m17 R1, it comes with a full-fat RTX 2060 chip and 16GB of RAM, but you also get a brand-new Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a 1920×1080 WVA panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a proper 512GB SSD. Plus, its smaller dimensions make it a bit easier to carry around should you ever leave the house again.

There are quite a lot of laptops on offer, though, so do have a browse of the full deals page to see if there's anything else that takes your fancy.