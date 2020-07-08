Get Oxenfree, Heaven's Vault and loads of Telltale games for $15 in Humble's latest bundle

Do you like adventure games? Then let me point you in the direction of the latest Humble Bundle. Announced yesterday, Humble’s new Summer Adventure Games Bundle gets you spooky teen drama Oxenfree, Inkle’s stylish archaeological translation mystery Heaven’s Vault and practically every Telltale game under the sun for just £12 / $15. If that sounds like a good decision, then click below to read more about how it all works.

Running from now until July 21st, the Summer Adventure Games bundle is split into three different tiers. Pay just £1 / $1 and you’ll get Oxenfree, the first season of The Walking Dead plus its 400 Days DLC add-on, and Batman: The Enemy Within (which is, bizarrely, the second season of Telltale’s Batman series).

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £6.12 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll get all of those plus The Wolf Among Us, the second season of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Michonne (a three-part mini-series that fills in some gaps in the Walking Dead comics) and Batman: The Enemy Within’s Shadows Mode DLC (which lets you play the whole game in moody monochrome).

Finally, if you pay the full amount, you’ll also get the excellent Heaven’s Vault, plus the first season of Telltale’s Batman (plus its Shadows Mode DLC), as well as The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and the very last season of The Walking Dead. Altogether, that’s $174 worth of games for a fraction of the cost. Sure, it’s very Telltale heavy and doesn’t include arguably Telltale’s best game, Tales From The Borderlands, but even if you’re not a huge fan of their flavour of point and click adventure games, I’d jump at the chance to get Oxenfree and Heaven’s Vault for £12 / $15 if I didn’t already own them, especially as the latter was one of our games of the year in 2019.

Here’s all that again in handy bullet-point form. If you pay £1 / $1, you get:

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead – 400 Days

Oxenfree

Then, if you pay more than the average, you get all of the above, plus:

The Wolf Among Us

Batman – The Enemy Within Shadows Mode

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

Finally, if you pay the top price of £12 / $15, then you get everything as well as:

Heaven’s Vault

Batman – The Telltale Series

Batman – The Telltale Series Shadows Mode

The Walking Dead: Final Season

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

As always, you can choose where your money goes if you decide to take the plunge, splitting it between game publishers, Humble and this month’s chosen charity, which is JDRF, a global organisation that funds type 1 diabetes research in pursuit of new treatments. And as a bonus, you’ll also get the Oxenfree soundtrack (a banger) and 10% off your first month of Humble Choice just for buying the bundle – although the latter is arguably a bit redundant when new subscribers can currently get 40% off a year of Humble Choice Premium if they sign up before the end of July.