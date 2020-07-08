Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Have you played... Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan?

I'm Aurion and so is my wife

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

8th July 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

It has been four years since I wrote about Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan, a 2D fighting game that fused JRPG/anime with pan-African fantasy.

I’ve played thousands of games since then, and nothing quite like it.

I couldn’t call it a game without flaws. The loading times were poor, some of the boss fights dragged terribly (those were later patched, to be fair), and between the writing and translation, a little effort was needed to get into the feel of things. But I dug its world, its general vibe, and even felt fondly towards some of its characters, particularly the griot and the protagonist’s mentor, who is way too busy being a badass somewhere else to babysit him.

I never liked Dragonball Z. Hated it, actually. It’d be reductive to call Aurion “Dragonball Cameroon”, but plain deluded to deny its influence. And I actually like that about it. It’s a work made by a group of people doing something they love, inspired by art and stories from around the world, while being fundemantally, and absolutely an expression of love and hope and pride in their own, and several other African cultures.

Also you get to smack dudes in the face and light them up with massive fireballs and boulders and that. Win-win, really.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan

A Cameroonian fighting RPG

11

Cameroonian Devs Release Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan

18

Cameroonian Action-RPG Aurion Turns To Kickstarter

29

African Adventures In Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan

6

Latest articles

Frog Fractions will become the Game Of The Decade this August

10

Mow down bosses with a boomstick in this Dark Souls 3 mod

7

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong conspires towards a 2021 release

3

Cyanide's Rogue Lords is a gothic fantasy roguelike where you play as the Devil

2