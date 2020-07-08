Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Ninja is streaming on YouTube now

Lauren Morton

Contributor

8th July 2020 / 7:18PM

In what must be a huge stroke of luck, some fella called “Ninja” is streaming on YouTube for the first time ever for hundreds of thousands of viewers. “Like, this is my first YouTube stream ever. Ever. Literally ever,” Ninja told his viewers as he dropped out of the battle bus for his first Fortnite match of the stream. I know Fortnite’s popular and all, but wow what an ego boost.

Apparently Ninja used to stream on Microsoft’s game streaming service Mixer, which is shutting down on July 22nd. I suppose some of you might have watched him over there.

He’s uploaded plenty of videos to YouTube in the past, but this seems to be his first time doing an actual livestream on the biggo competitor to Twitch’s livestreaming service. Wonder if he’ll try streaming there as well at some point. Reckon he should at this rate.

Ah, well it might have something to do with the company he’s keeping. You can watch Ninja playing with notable livestreamers “TimTheTatman”, “CourageJD”, and “DrLupo” above. Looks like they’ve pulled off a victory royale for their first match, even. This Ninja guy’s sure got some good fortune.

No word yet on whether Ninja will pledge loyalty to YouTube after his auspicious first stream or if he’ll be livestreaming victory royales to several services in the future.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Latest articles

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe will launch its beta on August 27th

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator planning a full release this year

Rust's next DLC pack adds pools, tubes, and water guns

1

The Sims is getting a reality show

3