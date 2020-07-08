Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

The next League Of Legends champ is Lillia, a fae fawn

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th July 2020 / 10:34AM

The next wizard to join the the League Of Legends murderarena will be a “shy, clumsy, and self-conscious” deergirl named Lillia, the Bashful Bloom. Riot last night revealed Lillia, a jungler who’ll twat enemies with a tree branch then lull them to sleep so she can harvest their dreams. A-adorable?

Let’s run through her abilities. Her passive, Dream-Laden Bough, makes her abilities apply the Dream Dust debuff, dealing a portion of the target’s max health as magic damage over time. Her Q, Blooming Blows, swings her branch in a circle to deal magic damage to near enemies and pure damage to father ones, as well as giving her stacking movement buffs for skill hits. Her W, Watch Out! Eep!, is an AoE slam with the branch with damage drop-off over distance. Her E, Swirlseed, is a projectile that deals magic damage and slows enemies, and will keep going until it hits terrain or an enemy. Then her Ultimate, Lilting Lullaby, slows enemies with Dream Dust until they fall asleep for a short while, and they take bonus damage if awakened by damage. So AoE, DoT, slows, and sleeps – a big toolbox of abilities.

Story-wise, Lillia is the daughter of the Dreaming Tree, which gathers humanity’s dreams and grows them into blooms. Coming to know people through their dreams, she started to care for people, and then war came and ruined everything and off she went into the outside world to help people realise their dreams. By murdering them? I don’t know.

“We knew we wanted Lillia to be cute from the very beginning, but a lot of League’s traditionally ‘cute’ champions are secretly crazy,” one Riot staffer said in a profile on her creation. “It’s just an unfortunate reality of the champions in League. They have to kill people, so most of them are going to be a little bit unhinged.”

She does seem a bit too much of a wide-eyed naif for a warrior in a murdertourney but hey, League’s whole tone is weird to me.

Lillia is due to arrive in Patch 10.15. If you want, you can check her out on the test servers now.

First, Patch 10.14 has arrived. It brings buffs for Alistar, Karthus, Kha’zix, Riven, Sejuani, and Zed, along with nerfs for Ezreal, Pyke, Trundle, Varus, the newly-reworked Volibear, and Wukong. See the 10.14 patch notes for more.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

TFT tier list: all the champions in set 3

All the new champions

TFT synergies: all the new origins and classes in Set 3

All confirmed champions

TFT best comps: how to make unbeatable teams

All the best teams.

TFT items: a cheat sheet for combining items

All the latest items in Set 3: Galaxies

Latest articles

All 234 animals in Red Dead Redemption 2 reviewed (part 3)

Western Chipmunk to White Cougar

Destiny 2 starts Moments Of Triumph event, opening raids for farming

Minecraft Dungeons armor guide: every perk listed

Best armor for your hero

Dell have slashed over $1100 off this RTX 2080 gaming laptop