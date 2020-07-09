Grab Persona 4 Golden for 18% off in Fanatical's latest flash sale

If you’ve been debating whether to get Persona 4 Golden now it’s finally come to PC, then Fanatical’s latest flash sale might just be the thing you need to push you over the edge. For the next 24 hours (or until their stock of Steam keys run dry), you can grab Atlus’ acclaimed JRPG for 18% off.

That’s the lowest price I’ve seen yet for Persona 4 Golden, taking it down to £13.09 in the UK and $16.39 in the US. And, because you’re spending more than £10, you’ll also get a free copy of Iron Galaxy Studio’s Attack On Titan-alike Extinction with it as well. What’s not to like?

Alas, the same 18% off deal doesn’t currently apply to Persona 4 Golden’s Deluxe Edition, which also gets you a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack, but the good news is that this is still 15% off its usual price, going for £16.99 / $21.24. And, because you’ll hit that £10 spending limit, you still get that free copy of Extinction, too.

As you may have seen from my PC port analysis of Persona 4 Golden, this still very much looks and feels like a game made in 2012 (or 2008, if you count its original launch on the PS2). The PC port is pretty basic, but it does offer full support for mouse and keyboard as well as 4K resolutions and uncapped frame rates. To read more about how the game itself holds up after all this time, have a read of our Persona 4 Golden review as well. In short, it’s still a great and engrossing dungeon crawling JRPG, but some of its character arcs feel a little dated in the modern age.

Elsewhere at Fanatical, you can also pre-order Death Stranding for 18% off at the moment so you’re ready for Hideo Kojima’s mad postman simulator when it comes out next Tuesday on July 14th, but a lot of Fanatical’s best deals will appear on the site tomorrow, with savings of 77% off both BattleTech, Stellaris and Cities: Skylines to be had, as well as 53% off Age Of Wonders: Planetfall, so make sure you check back tomorrow (Friday) if any of those games take your fancy – especially as the Steam Summer Sale has now ended.