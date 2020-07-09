Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

New Assassin's Creed Valhalla leaked video shows a mythological boss battle

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th July 2020 / 10:50AM

Ahead of Ubisoft’s big notE3 show this weekend, gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to leak. Following the half-hour of gameplay seen earlier this week, now someone’s come up with seven minutes of the female Eivor in a boss battle against some sort of “demon goddess”. It is, appropriately, well metal.

I am quite glad to see Ubisoft leaning into old British myths and magic, sure, why not. Presumably that’s Cordelia, mythological daughter of the mythological king Leir of Britain – probably best known through Shakespeare’s play, King Lear. Wikipedia is now telling me that Leir’s dad, Bladud, was a necromancer who died after he constructed artificial wings then flew into a wall. That’s the sort of mundane end I love to see on a fanciful story. Not that anyone knows if any of them ever existed.

Given that Ubisoft are still playing whack-a-mole with all the leaked footage, that video will likely be taken down soon then re-uploaded by someone else. Search YouTube if you need it. I have enjoyed seeing the quality of the first leak deteriorate more and more as people keep uploading ripped videos of rips of rips of rips. Soon, all we’ll have is a brown smear and distorted screaming.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due to launch later this year on Uplay and the Epic Games Store. Maybe we’ll hear an actual release date and see some sanctioned footage during the Ubisoft Forward notE3 stream on Sunday.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

