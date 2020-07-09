Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Razer's Deathadder V2 mouse has now shrunk in size and price

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

9th July 2020 / 5:28PM

An image of the Razer Deathadder V2 Mini

Razer have announced a new, tiddlier version of their popular Deathadder V2 gaming mouse today, appropriately named the Deathadder V2 Mini. Weighing just 62g and costing £40 / $50, this ultralight weight gaming mouse is a whole 20g lighter than the regular Deathadder V2, making it a better fit for those with smaller hands. And to really seal the deal, Razer are also packing in some special anti-slip grips to make sure it never leaves your hand.

You’ll have to apply said grips yourself, mind, as they only come bundled in the box as a set of tapes for you to stick on manually at a later date. There are tapes for both sides of the mouse as well as the right and left mouse buttons, and Razer say they can absorb sweat as well as provide extra grip. Personally, I think it’s a shame they don’t come pre-applied, if only for the sake of neatness, but at least you have the option of sticking them on later if you feel like you need a bit more purchase on its svelte plastic chassis.

Elsewhere, the Deathadder V2 Mini is very much a shrunken version of its popular big brother. It uses the same Razer-made optical switches for its main clicker buttons, which employ infrared light beams to register each click instead of physical contact mechanisms to make them super fast and responsive, and it also comes with Razer’s Speedflex cable to help reduce the amount of drag you get swishing it around your mouse mat.

You do lose two programmable buttons, though, taking its total down to six instead of eight, and its sensor only reaches a maximum DPI of 8500 as opposed to the regular V2’s 16,000. Still, the latter is hardly much of a loss in my eyes (if only because you do in fact need bionic eyeballs to be able to keep up with that kind of sensitivity speeds), and the former should still give you plenty of customisation options to make the mouse your own.

Best of all, though, is that low price of £40 / $50, which finally puts in the same ballpark as my current best gaming mouse for small hands, the Glorious Model O-. It’s still a little bit more expensive than Razer’s other titchy gaming mouse, the ambidextrous Viper Mini, but if you’ve been hankering after a right-handed mouse that doesn’t have a load of holes in it like the Model O-, then the Deathadder V2 Mini is well-worth considering.

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

