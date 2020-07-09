Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Sennheiser's gaming headset biz transforms with frankly terrifying trailer

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

9th July 2020 / 6:23PM

Sennheiser announce they're selling their gaming headsets to new company Epos with a terrifying trailer

Sennheiser have produced some fantastic gaming headsets over the years, including one of my current best gaming headset champions, the GSP 370 Wireless. But alas, Sennheiser’s gaming division is no more, as their parent company Demant have now spun it out as a separate company called Epos. The name will continue to live on as Epos | Sennheiser on some of their gaming headsets, but we’ll also start seeing a new line of premium Epos-only headsets appearing over the next couple of months as well, the first of which is due to arrive this October.

And to celebrate the occasion, Epos have released the world’s most terrifying promotional trailer in which an officially certified future man voluntarily gets his eardrums pierced by a giant pair of gorilla fingers. Let me explain.

You see, Epos’ big promise is “out of this world gaming audio”, and to prove it they’ve made a very Bladerunner-y promo video full of zippy-sounding electronics, roaring cyber cars and other things they believe require a high-end gaming headset to fully appreciate. Personally, I wasn’t able to make it all the way through the video, partly due to the pair of creepy, Shining-esque children that follow the main bloke around, but mostly because there’s a moment where a pair of horrifying gorilla hands suddenly appear out of nowhere to massage blokey’s head before abruptly PIERCING HIS BRAIN in what I can only assume is a metaphor for mind-blowing audio.

And yes, before you ask, that header image is an officially okayed image I was sent as part of Epos’ press release.

Disturbing trailer aside, though, I’m not sure much will really change for us (now frankly terrified) folks on the ground for the time being. Take a quick gander at Epos’ Gaming section on their new website, for example, and you’ll see their current line-up of new Epos | Sennheiser headsets are very familiar. Heck, they still have the same model names as their old Sennheiser counterparts, such as the GSP 600, and their design is exactly the same, too. The only real difference is that there’s now a slightly different logo on the side.

Of course, that could all change once Epos start releasing their own dedicated gaming headsets, but we won’t know for sure until Epos release their first one sometime this October. Fingers crossed (oh no) they don’t involve any fur or leathery gorilla skin.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

F1 2020 roars off to a surprisingly early start

Grab Persona 4 Golden for 18% off in Fanatical's latest flash sale

1

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands is killing its gender transition fee

5

Razer's Deathadder V2 mouse has now shrunk in size and price

Latest articles

F1 2020 roars off to a surprisingly early start

Grab Persona 4 Golden for 18% off in Fanatical's latest flash sale

1

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands is killing its gender transition fee

5

Razer's Deathadder V2 mouse has now shrunk in size and price