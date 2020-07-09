The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more
A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!
Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. We don’t judge.
- Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC |
- Sims 4 money cheats |
- Sims 4 careers and aspiration cheats |
- Sims 4 satisfaction points and moodlets cheats |
- Sims 4 Make Happy cheat, Teleport sims cheat |
- Sims 4 immortal cheats |
- Sims 4 cheats list |
- Sims 4 skill codes |
- Sims 4 trait codes |
- Sims 4 perk codes |
- Sims 4 relationship codes |
Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC
Words by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin
To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:
- Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.
- Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.
This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.
Sims 4 money cheats
If you just want a quick injection of cash, you can just enter the simpler two codes for 1000 and 50,000 Simoleons respectively.
However, if you want to specify exactly how much money you want to add or remove, there are two other cheats that give you that option.
But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:
testingcheats true
Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the cheats in The Sims 4. Hurray! Just open the console and enter one of these cheats:
- Adds 1000 Simoleons: Rosebud or Kaching
- Adds 50,000 Simoleons: motherlode
- Add an amount of Simoleons: sims.modify_funds +[amount]
- Subtract an amount of Simoleons: sims.modify_funds -[amount]
Sims 4 careers and aspiration cheats
These cheats focus on improving your sim’s career and aspirations. Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:
- Add a career to your sim: careers.add_career [career]
- Earn a promotion in sim’s specified career: careers.promote [career]
- Earn a demotion in sim’s specified career: careers.demote [career]
- Retire your sim: careers.retire [career]
- Complete current Sim aspiration goal: aspirations.complete_current_milestone
Sims 4 satisfaction points and moodlets cheats
Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:
- Add a specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim: sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]
- Refill Sim energy gauge: fillmotive motive_energy
- Refill Sim fun gauge: fillmotive motive_fun
- fillmotive motive_hunger
- Refill Sim hygiene gauge: fillmotive motive_hygiene
- Refill Sim social gauge: fillmotive motive_social
- Refills all Sim gauges: sims.fill_all_commodities
- Adds specified buff: sims.add_buff [buff]
- Removes specified buff: sims.remove_buff [buff]
- All moodlets are removed: sims.remove_all_buffs
Sims 4 building cheats
The following cheats are for those who don’t want any restrictions when it comes to building stuff. Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:
- Build anywhere for free: FreeRealEstate On
- Turn off building anywhere for free: FreeRealEstate Off
- Ignore collisions when placing objects: bb.moveobjects on
- Build anywhere: bb.enablefreebuild
- Unlocks any locked Career Items in Build mode: bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement
- Spawns the specified object: objects.gsi_create_obj [object]
Sims 4 Make Happy cheat, Teleport sims cheat (How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats)
Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them.
Enter “testingcheats true” and then when the testing cheats are active, hold the shift key and left click on a sim or an object to bring up the cheat menu.
- Cheat Need > Make Happy: Change a sim’s needs.
- Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay: Lock a sim’s mood levels.
- Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay: Unlock a sim’s mood levels.
- Teleport Sim: You can shift-click on an area of ground to see the Teleport Sim option. Use this to warp a sim to the clicked location.
- Reset object: Reset a sim or object’s status. This makes sure that sims and objects no longer get stuck.
- Add to Family: Add a sim to a family.
- Remove from Family: Remove a sim from a family.
- Marriage > Clear Marriage: Separate a couple. They will still have a relationship with the other sim, but the marriage will end.
- Make into Plant Sim: Turn your sims into plant people.
- Modify in CAS: You can tweak how a sim looks. Note you can’t change their name or inherited traits.
- Make Clean: Make an object clean.
- Make Dirty: Make an object dirty.
There are also a few shift-click cheats that are exclusive to The Sims 4 expansion packs.
- Public Image: These cheats for Sims 4 Get Famous allows you to set a good or bed reputation, increase your celebrity level, or add fame quirks.
- University debug: The cheats menu for Sims 4 Discover University lets your sims enrol to university without applying.
- Sunbathing options: These options found in the cheats menu for Sims 4 Island Living change your sim’s suntan. They can become tanned, sunburned, keep an existing tan, or remove an existing tan.
- Fabrication machine: The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gives you 50 bits and pieces by shift-clicking on a Fabrication machine. You’ll need to buy one for $1800 Simoleons.
- Set NPC Eco Behaviors: Shift-clicking a sim or NPC can allow you to change their hidden Eco Behaviors to one of the following: Entrepreneur, Eco Master, or Master Crafter.
Sims 4 immortal cheats
Fed up with your sims dying? These cheats can disable or enable death triggers, as well as alter a sim’s age, and reset the sim.
- Disables death: death.toggle [true/false]
- Set current sim’s age: setage [age]
- Reset specified sim: resetsim [sim’s full name with spaces]
Sims 4 cheats – all cheat codes explained
Below you’ll find the rest of the Sims 4 cheat codes that you can input into the Sims 4 console.
- Display available commands: help
- Enable/Disable cheats: testingcheats [true/false]
- Infinite consumables: objects.consumables_infinite_toggle
- Acquaints current sim with all other sims: relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
- Spawns a friend for the current sim: relationships.create_friends_for_sim
- Spawns the specified number of sims: sims.spawnsimple [amount]
- Enable Handyman: soak.enable_soak_handyman_situation
- Enable Maid: soak.enable_soak_maid_situation
- Enable Party: soak.enable_soak_party_situation
- Call Handyman: soak.create_soak_handyman_situation
- Call Maid: soak.create_soak_maid_situation
- Call Party: soak.create_soak_party_situation
- Force bills due: households.force_bills_due
- Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons: headlineeffects [on/off]
- Enables or disables the frame rate display: fps [on/off]
- Backs out of dialog or makes a choice automatically: ui.dialog-auto_respond
- Toggles fullscreen: fullscreen
- Quits the game: quit
Sims 4 cheats – skill codes
These skill codes allow you to tweak a sim’s skill level. To do this, select the sim and type in:
stats.set_skill_level [CODE] #
Make sure to replace [CODE] with one of the skill codes in the table below, and replace the # with a number between 1-9:
For example, if you want to increase a sim’s painting skill to level 6, type in:
stats.set_skill_level major_painting 6
The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.
|Code
|Function
|Major_Acting
|Selects the Acting skill
|Major_Baking
|Selects the Baking skill
|Major_Bartending
|Selects the Mixology skill
|Major_Charisma
|Selects the Charisma skill
|Major_Comedy
|Selects the Comedy skill
|Major_DJ
|Selects the DJ skill
|Major_Fabrication
|Selects the Fabrication skill (Eco Lifestyle)
|Major_Fishing
|Selects the Fishing skill
|Major_Gardening
|Selects the Gardening skill
|Major_GourmetCooking
|Selects the Gourmet Cooking skill
|Major_Guitar
|Selects the Guitar skill
|Major_Handiness
|Selects the Handiness skill
|Major_Herbalism
|Selects the Herbalism skill
|Major_HomestyleCooking
|Selects the Cooking skill
|Major_Logic
|Selects the Logic skill
|Major_Mischief
|Selects the Mischief skill
|Major_Painting
|Selects the Painting skill
|Major_Parenting
|Sets Parenting skill
|Major_Photography
|Selects the Photography skill
|Major_Piano
|Selects the Piano skill
|Major_Programming
|Selects the Programming skill
|Major_Reaping
|Selects the Reaping skill
|Major_RocketScience
|Selects the Rocket Science skill
|Major_Veterinarian
|Selects the veterinarian skill
|Major_VideoGaming
|Selects the Video Gaming skill
|Major_Violin
|Selects the Violin skill
|Major_Wellness
|Selects the Wellness skill
|Major_Writing
|Selects the Writing skill
|Minor_Dancing
|Selects the Dance skill
|Minor_Juicefizzing
|Selects the Juice Fizzing skill (1-5) (Eco Lifestyle)
|Minor_MediaProduction
|Selects the Media Production skill
|Toddler_Communicaton
|Selects Toddler Communication skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Imagination
|Selects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Movement
|Selects Toddler Movement skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Potty
|Selects Toddler Potty skill (1-3)
|Toddler_Thinking
|Selects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5)
|Skill_Child_Creativity
|Selects the Child's Creativity skill
|Skill_Child_Mental
|Selects the Child's Mental skill
|Skill_Child_Motor
|Selects the Child's Motor skill
|Skill_Child_Social
|Selects the Child's Social skill
|Skill_Dog
|Selects the Pet Training skill (1-5)
|Skill_Fitness
|Selects the Fitness skill
Sims 4 cheats – trait codes
To add a trait, type the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table.
traits.equip_trait trait_[TRAITNAME]
To remove a trait, make sure you type in the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table below:
traits.remove_trait [TRAITNAME]
The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands. I warn you now, there are a lot of traits. I highly recommend that you search for the expansion name or the trait you wish to add or remove to your sims.
Sims 4 base game trait codes
|Code
|Trait
|Expansion
|Active
|Active
|Base game
|Alluring
|Alluring
|Base game
|AlwaysWelcome
|Always Welcome (Reward)
|Base game
|Ambitious
|Ambitious
|Base game
|AnglersTranquility
|Angler's Tranquility
|Base game
|Antiseptic
|Antiseptic (Reward)
|Base game
|Appraiser
|Appraiser
|Base game
|ArtLover
|Art Lover
|Base game
|CreativelyGifted
|Artistic Prodigy (Child)
|Base game
|Beguiling
|Beguiling (Reward)
|Base game
|Bookworm
|Bookworm
|Base game
|Bro
|Bro
|Base game
|Business_Savvy
|Business Savvy
|Base game
|Carefree
|Carefree (Reward)
|Base game
|Cheerful
|Cheerful
|Base game
|Childish
|Childish
|Base game
|Clumsy
|Clumsy
|Base game
|Collector
|Collector
|Base game
|CommitmentIssues
|Commitment Issues
|Base game
|EternalBond
|Companion
|Base game
|Connections
|Connections (Reward)
|Base game
|Creative
|Creative
|Base game
|CreativeVisionary
|Creative Visionary (Reward)
|Base game
|CreativelyGifted
|Creatively Gifted
|Base game
|Dastardly
|Dastardly
|Base game
|FamilySim
|Domestic
|Base game
|Entrepreneurial
|Entrepreneurial (Reward)
|Base game
|EssenceOfFlavor
|Essence of Flavor
|Base game
|Evil
|Evil
|Base game
|Expressionistic
|Expressionistic
|Base game
|FamilyOriented
|Family Oriented
|Base game
|Fertile
|Fertile (Reward)
|Base game
|Foodie
|Foodie
|Base game
|ForeverFresh
|Forever Fresh (Reward)
|Base game
|ForeverFull
|Forever Full (Reward)
|Base game
|FreeServices
|Free Services
|Base game
|FreshChef
|Fresh Chef
|Base game
|Frugal
|Frugal (Reward)
|Base game
|Geek
|Geek
|Base game
|Genius
|Genius
|Base game
|Gloomy
|Gloomy
|Base game
|Glutton
|Glutton
|Base game
|Good
|Good
|Base game
|Goofball
|Goofball
|Base game
|GreatKisser
|Great Kisser (Reward)
|Base game
|Gregarious
|Gregarious
|Base game
|GymRat
|Gym Rat (Reward)
|Base game
|TheKnack
|Handy
|Base game
|happy_toddler
|Happy Toddler
|Base game
|HardlyHungry
|Hardly Hungry (Reward)
|Base game
|HatesChildren
|Hates Children
|Base game
|High_Metabolism
|High Metabolism
|Base game
|Hilarious
|Hilarious
|Base game
|HomeTurf
|Home Turf
|Base game
|HotHeaded
|Hot Headed
|Base game
|Independent
|Independent (Reward)
|Base game
|Insane
|Insane
|Base game
|Jealous
|Jealous
|Base game
|Kleptomaniac
|Kleptomaniac
|Base game
|Lazy
|Lazy
|Base game
|Loner
|Loner
|Base game
|Longevity
|Long Lived
|Base game
|LovesOutdoors
|Loves Outdoors
|Base game
|Marketable
|Marketable (Reward)
|Base game
|Mastermind
|Mastermind
|Base game
|Materialistic
|Materialistic
|Base game
|Mean
|Mean
|Base game
|MentallyGifted
|Mentally Gifted
|Base game
|Mentor
|Mentor (Reward)
|Base game
|MorningPerson
|Morning Sim (Reward)
|Base game
|Muser
|Muser
|Base game
|MusicLover
|Music Lover
|Base game
|OneWithNature
|Naturalist
|Base game
|Neat
|Neat
|Base game
|NeedsNoOne
|Needs No One (Reward)
|Base game
|NeverWeary
|Never Weary (Reward)
|Base game
|NightOwl
|Night Owl (Reward)
|Base game
|Observant
|Observant (Reward)
|Base game
|Outgoing
|Outgoing
|Base game
|PerfectHost
|Perfect Host
|Base game
|Perfectionist
|Perfectionist
|Base game
|PhysicallyGifted
|Physically Gifted
|Base game
|Piper
|Piper
|Base game
|Player
|Player
|Base game
|EpicPoet
|Poetic
|Base game
|PotionMaster
|Potion Master
|Base game
|ProfessionalSlacker
|Professional Slacker (Reward)
|Base game
|Chronicler
|Professorial
|Base game
|Quick_Learner
|Quick Learner
|Base game
|PhysicallyGifted
|Rambunctious Scamp (Child)
|Base game
|Romantic
|Romantic
|Base game
|Savant
|Savant (Reward)
|Base game
|SeldomSleepy
|Seldom Sleepy (Reward)
|Base game
|SelfAssured
|Self Assured
|Base game
|Shameless
|Shameless (Reward)
|Base game
|Invested
|Shrewd
|Base game
|Sincere
|Sincere
|Base game
|Slob
|Slob
|Base game
|Snob
|Snob
|Base game
|SociallyGifted
|Social Butterfly (Child)
|Base game
|SociallyGifted
|Socially Gifted
|Base game
|SpeedCleaner
|Speed Cleaner (Reward)
|Base game
|SpeedReader
|Speed Reader (Reward)
|Base game
|SteelBladder
|Steel Bladder (Reward)
|Base game
|SuperGreenThumb
|Super Green Thumb (Reward)
|Base game
|ValuedCustomer
|Thrifty
|Base game
|top_notch_toddler
|Top-Notch Toddler
|Base game
|Bane
|Tormentor
|Base game
|LivingVicariously
|Vicarious
|Base game
|Webmaster
|Webmaster
|Base game
|MentallyGifted
|Whiz Kid (Child)
|Base game
Sims 4 DLC trait codes
|Code
|Trait
|Expansion
|CatLover
|Cat Lover
|Cats and Dogs
|DogLover
|Dog Lover
|Cats and Dogs
|ChopstickSavvy
|Chopstick Savvy
|City Living
|trait_hidden_career_critic_thrifty
|Critically Connected
|City Living
|HomeTurf
|Home Turf
|City Living
|InTheKnow
|In the Know
|City Living
|SpiceHound
|Spice Hound
|City Living
|Unflirty
|Unflirty
|City Living
|Vegetarian
|Vegetarian
|City Living
|ChampionOfThePeople
|Civil Designer Career (Reward)
|Eco Lifestyle
|InfluentialIndividual
|Eco Innovator (Reward)
|Eco Lifestyle
|Freegan
|Freegan CAS
|Eco Lifestyle
|GreenFiend
|Green Fiend CAS
|Eco Lifestyle
|EcoEngineer
|Green Technician Career (Reward)
|Eco Lifestyle
|Maker
|Maker CAS
|Eco Lifestyle
|MasterMaker
|Master Maker Aspiration (Reward)
|Eco Lifestyle
|RecycleDisciple
|Recycle Disciple CAS
|Eco Lifestyle
|SelfAbsorbed
|Self Absorbed
|Get Famous
|Sickness
|Sickness Resistance
|Get To Work
|DanceMachine
|Dance Machine
|Get Together
|Insider
|Insider
|Get Together
|IslandAncestors
|Child of the Islands
|Island Living
|ChildofTheOcean
|Child of the Ocean
|Island Living
|FriendOfTheSea
|Master of the Sea (Reward)
|Island Living
|NaturalSpeaker
|Natural Speaker (Reward)
|Island Living
|Trait_Archaeology
|Museum Patron
|Jungle Adventure
|Trait_JungleExplorer
|Treasure Hunter
|Jungle Adventure
|GreatStoryteller
|Great Storyteller (Reward)
|Outdoor Retreat
|IncredibleFriendly
|Incredibly Friendly (Reward)
|Outdoor Retreat
|Squeamish
|Squeamish
|Outdoor Retreat
|StovesAndGrillsMaster
|Stoves and Grills Master (Reward)
|Outdoor Retreat
|Survivalist
|Survivalist
|Outdoor Retreat
|Argumentative
|Argumentative
|Parenthood
|BadManners
|Bad Manners
|Parenthood
|Compassionate
|Compassionate
|Parenthood
|EmotionalControl
|Emotionally Controlled
|Parenthood
|GoodManners
|Good Manners
|Parenthood
|LifeSkills_Unfeeling
|Insensitive
|Parenthood
|Irresponsible
|Irresponsible
|Parenthood
|Mediator
|Mediator
|Parenthood
|LifeSkills_Responsible
|Responsible
|Parenthood
|Uncontrolled
|Uncontrolled
|Parenthood
|ColdAcclimation
|Cold Acclimation (Reward)
|Seasons
|ScoutingAptitude
|For Finishing Scouts (Child) (Reward)
|Seasons
|HeatAcclimation
|Heat Acclimation (Reward)
|Seasons
|BurningMan
|Heatproof (Reward)
|Seasons
|IceMan
|Iceproof (Reward)
|Seasons
|StormChaser
|Storm Chaser (Reward)
|Seasons
|Waterproof
|Waterproof (Reward)
|Seasons
|strangerville_infected
|Infected
|StrangerVille
|Paranoid
|Paranoid
|StrangerVille
|strangerville_vaccinated
|Vaccinated
|StrangerVille
|TrueMaster
|A True Master
|Vampires
|TheMaster
|I am the Master
|Vampires
|RegainedHumanity
|Regained Humanity
|Vampires
Sims 4 cheats – perk codes
These perk codes are exclusive to the Sims 4 Get To Work expansion. The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.
|Code
|Function
|AdditionalWorker_1
|Additional Employee #1
|AdditionalWorker_2
|Additional Employee #2
|CheckoutSpeed_Large
|Faster Checkouts (large)
|CheckoutSpeed_Small
|Faster Checkouts (small)
|CustomerBrowseTime
|Curious Shopper
|CustomerPurchaseIntent
|Serious Shopper
|DecreaseRestockingCost
|Cheaper Restocking
|DecreaseRestocking_Temporary
|Superfluous Surplus
|ImproveRetailSocials
|Slick Salesman
|ImproveManagementSocials
|Mega Manager
|InstantRestock
|Instant Restocking
|PedestalMimic
|Provocative Pedestal
|RegisterMimic
|Register of Tomorrow
|RestockSpeed_Large
|Faster Restocking (large)
|RestockSpeed_Small
|Faster Restocking (small)
|RetailOutfit
|Snazzy Shirt
|SignageMimic
|Stunning Sign
|StorePlacard_1
|Placard: My First Simoleon
|StorePlacard_2
|Placard: Fobbs 500
|SureSaleSocial
|Sure Sale
Sims 4 cheats – relationship codes
To type in the relationship codes, you need to indicate two sims first and last names, then give a value for how much you would to improve or deteriorate the two sim’s relationship. The highest relationship value is +100 and the lowest relationship value is -100. Here is the code you will need to enter:
modifyrelationship [YOUR SIM FIRST NAME][YOUR SIM LAST NAME][TARGET SIM FIRST NAME][TARGET SIM LAST NAME] +# LTR_Friendship_Main
As an example, let’s make Malcolm Landgraab’s relationship with Bella Goth go up by 50 points:
modifyrelationship Malcolm Landgraab Bella Goth +50 LTR_Friendship_Main
The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.
|Code
|Function
|LTR_Friendship_Main
|Friendship
|LTR_Romance_Main
|Relationship
And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.
