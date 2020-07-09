Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands beta arrives next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

9th July 2020 / 12:26PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on a few games now, causing all sorts of delays on new info and release dates. Not World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands, though, as Blizzard confirmed in last night’s live stream that the expansion will be arriving sometime this autumn, “even if they end up shipping from their homes.” WoW fans will get to explore that sinister land of the dead to see what old Sylvanas has been up to even sooner however, because they also announced Shadowlands is getting a beta next week.

They say the beta is “feature complete” though there’s still plenty of work to be done on it before it’s ready for its full release later this year. During the beta, players will get their first taste of the lowered level cap. It’s been brought down to 60 from 120 to make levelling up feel more “meaningful”. Makes sense to me, when level caps are too high it just feels like an absolute slog trying to reach it.

On top of that, you’ll get your first peek at some of the endgame content with all your covenants, sanctums, soulbinding, and conduits. There’s also a beta roadmap that tells us what we can expect further down the line, including Castle Nathria raid testing, legendary runecrafting, covenant campaigns, PvP testing and more.

Blizzard said there are more Shadowlands details coming this summer. But in the meantime, make sure you’ve opted in to receive beta invites on your Battle.net account so you don’t miss out on having a go at the expansion next week.

Check out the Shadowlands website for more info.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

