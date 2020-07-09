You can't pet the dog in Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Superhot: Mind Control Delete is the standalone follow-up to phenomenal FPS puzzler Superhot. It’s been in early access for a while, but if you already own Superhot, you’ll get Mind Control Delete for free when it comes out on July 16th.

Mind Control Delete has a lot of cool new enemies that are effectively slight variations on the shimmering silhouettes that chased after you in the original. While I do enjoy the armoured ones that have one single red limb for you to aim at, my favourite is definitely the Gary Rhodes-like spiky boys. Land a bullet on one of these lads and they explode, sending bullets flying in every direction. Wonderful slow-motion chaos. My least favourite, as you’ve probably guessed from the title of this post, is the dog.

If my landlord allowed it, I’d fill my flat with dogs. Wall-to-wall terriers. Maybe it’s because I see a bit of myself in your standard Yorkie: constantly craving attention and love, and also food. There is no such thing as a bad dog… mostly. If I’m being honest with myself, some dogs do bad things; some dogs don’t deserve a biscuit. The dog in Superhot: Mind Control Delete will not be getting a treat for their behaviour. This dog is a bad dog.



As you can see in the video above, this dog is Superhot: Mind Control Delete’s Mr. X, showing up at random points just to bother you. And then kill you. You can throw countless katanas and ring binders in this pooch’s face, but they just will not give up. I can’t say I hated the Tyrant in Resident Evil 2, because Leon and Claire always have places they can scamper off to and hide. The maps in Superhot MCD are naturally much smaller, so creating space between you and this hunter is more difficult. Did I mention he can cover loads of ground with his dash? No. Well, he can. The prick.

There are other things that are different about Mind Control Delete when compared with its predecessor. Mainly, while each level in the original Superhot was a hand-crafted little puzzle, this MCD is a bit more… roguelike-y. You’ll have to watch the video to find out more.

You should watch it quick, too, since it’s only free if you already owned Superhot before MCD’s release date. So, if you decide you really like the look of Mind Control Delete, you might want to invest in the original Superhot before the 16th. Everyone else has to pay £20 (via Steam) for Mind Control Delete. Free is good. The dog isn’t.