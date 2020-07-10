Far Cry 6 is coming in February 2021, PlayStation leak reveals

Looks like Ubisoft will be announcing Far Cry 6 during this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward event, because the game’s existence and a few details have been revealed by a page on the PlayStation Store. It appears to have gone live by accident and has already been taken down, but it was there. Far Cry 6 will send us to the “tropical paradise” of Yara to fight against a brutal dictator and his son, and yes we will get animal friends again. The store page said it’s coming on February 18, 2021.

The Far Cry 6 page appeared on Hong Kong’s PlayStation Store earlier today. It is still in the store’s listing as I write this, but its specific page is now gone. Thankfully, you can see an archived version over here. Forum posters on ResetEra say the pages they saw had that February date. The store blurb said:

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution. FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation YARA TORN APART

Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara GUERRILLA FIREPOWER

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground

All I need to know is that the open-world FPS will again have animal friends. Presumably Ubisoft will say and show more during Ubisoft Forward, their notE3 livestream coming at 8pm (noon Pacific) on Sunday. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay videos have leaked ahead of the event too.

Here’s the big version of that Far Cry 6 box art from the Hong Kong store:

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.