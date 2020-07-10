The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in a cave or cavern’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if LARA CROFT was present she might appear as LRC RFT. STALACTITE would be STLCTT.
*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.
1. NFRS
2. S HRKT HSHP
3. THCP PRS CRLL
4. DB LNSTSW FTLT
5. MNG
6. NT DSTTSM RNCRP SVH CL
7. THF TBL LTM
8. GD SVC
9. CP TNFLN TSTRSR
10. LMPNFLR
11. LDRSCN NR
12. RCLNN GBDDH
13. GRTSLNG
14. PRHS TRCRT
15. RSSS PLS
16. NJ NJ
17. BLMNSCNC
18. HYPHN
19. VD NCFV DSR SN
20. YN GZS
21. MNRWL LY
22. RD M
23. CRS SFCR ND
24. YLSSHN TSMNS PDR
25. PT CHDRKNSS
26. WRL DSL DSTFS HHKS
27. RBR TTHB RC
28. SPKSY
29. LBBSB RT HR
30. HMFLR SNSS
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer:
Aleister Crowley (Gothnak)
a1. Rabelais (phlebas)
a2. Nate Crowley (Stugle)
b2. Boleskine House (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx)
a3. Order of the Golden Dawn (Gothnak)
a4. The Devil Rides Out (a_monk)
‘Seconds’ (ylla)
b1. Second tallest mountain (Lazzars)
c1. Second fastest animal (Lazzars, Stugle)
c2. Second longest reigning monarch (Stugle)
d2. Second deepest lake (Stugle)
c3. Second largest planet in solar system (ylla)
Words beginning ‘fir’ (GrouchoMerckx)
d1. Firezone (phlebas)
e1. Firmino (GrouchoMerckx)
e2. Firdos (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx, Lazzars)
d3. Firmament (Electric Dragon)
e3. Firaxis (Stugle)
Static electricity (GrouchoMerckx)
b3. ADE 651 bomb detector (mrpier)
b4. Van der Graaf Generator (GrouchoMerckx)
c4. Hindenburg (GrouchoMerckx, Syt)
a5. Westinghouse Atom Smasher (Stugle)
b5. Xerox 914 (Lazzars)
64 (GrouchoMerckx)
d4. CV-64 (Stugle)
e4. Bejewelled’s 8×8 board (Gothnak)
c5. Panhard EBR, a 8×8 (phuzz)
d5. Great Fire of Rome, 64 AD (Syt)
e5. Porsche Type 64 (phuzz, Stugle)