Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in a cave or cavern’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if LARA CROFT was present she might appear as LRC RFT. STALACTITE would be STLCTT.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. NFRS

2. S HRKT HSHP

3. THCP PRS CRLL

4. DB LNSTSW FTLT

5. MNG

6. NT DSTTSM RNCRP SVH CL

7. THF TBL LTM

8. GD SVC

9. CP TNFLN TSTRSR

10. LMPNFLR

11. LDRSCN NR

12. RCLNN GBDDH

13. GRTSLNG

14. PRHS TRCRT

15. RSSS PLS

16. NJ NJ

17. BLMNSCNC

18. HYPHN

19. VD NCFV DSR SN

20. YN GZS

21. MNRWL LY

22. RD M

23. CRS SFCR ND

24. YLSSHN TSMNS PDR

25. PT CHDRKNSS

26. WRL DSL DSTFS HHKS

27. RBR TTHB RC

28. SPKSY

29. LBBSB RT HR

30. HMFLR SNSS

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Aleister Crowley (Gothnak)

a1. Rabelais (phlebas)

a2. Nate Crowley (Stugle)

b2. Boleskine House (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx)

a3. Order of the Golden Dawn (Gothnak)

a4. The Devil Rides Out (a_monk)

‘Seconds’ (ylla)

b1. Second tallest mountain (Lazzars)

c1. Second fastest animal (Lazzars, Stugle)

c2. Second longest reigning monarch (Stugle)

d2. Second deepest lake (Stugle)

c3. Second largest planet in solar system (ylla)

Words beginning ‘fir’ (GrouchoMerckx)

d1. Firezone (phlebas)

e1. Firmino (GrouchoMerckx)

e2. Firdos (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx, Lazzars)

d3. Firmament (Electric Dragon)

e3. Firaxis (Stugle)

Static electricity (GrouchoMerckx)

b3. ADE 651 bomb detector (mrpier)

b4. Van der Graaf Generator (GrouchoMerckx)

c4. Hindenburg (GrouchoMerckx, Syt)

a5. Westinghouse Atom Smasher (Stugle)

b5. Xerox 914 (Lazzars)

64 (GrouchoMerckx)

d4. CV-64 (Stugle)

e4. Bejewelled’s 8×8 board (Gothnak)

c5. Panhard EBR, a 8×8 (phuzz)

d5. Great Fire of Rome, 64 AD (Syt)

e5. Porsche Type 64 (phuzz, Stugle)