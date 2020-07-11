Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Devolver have released a free game visiting a cancelled games show, Devolverland Expo

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th July 2020 / 9:06PM

Those rapscallions at Devolver Digital have stepped up their E3 shitposting this year with Devolverland Expo, a free game recreating the horrifying spectacle of a video games show. And surprise, it’s out right now. Made by Shadow Warrior developers Flying Wild Hog, it sends us into a cancelled video games expo to steal trailers while fighting security systems. You know, so you can watch trailers for video games inside a video game.

Devolver describe the game as “a first-person ‘marketing simulator’ set within an abandoned convention centre after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously cancelled.” The show’s cancelled but security bots are roaming, so you might want to grab a t-shirt cannon to thwomp ’em down. Bit of stealth, a little action, mild puzzles… that’s a game alright. And yes, you can watch trailers for Devolver’s games while playing. I mean, they’re pretty up-front that it’s marketing.

It’s pretty shiny and all, coming from Shadow Warrior 3 devs Flying Wild Hog. A new gameplay trailer for their actual proper next game arrived during the show too.

Devolverland Expo is available for free from Steam right now.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

