Devolver have released a free game visiting a cancelled games show, Devolverland Expo

Those rapscallions at Devolver Digital have stepped up their E3 shitposting this year with Devolverland Expo, a free game recreating the horrifying spectacle of a video games show. And surprise, it’s out right now. Made by Shadow Warrior developers Flying Wild Hog, it sends us into a cancelled video games expo to steal trailers while fighting security systems. You know, so you can watch trailers for video games inside a video game.



Devolver describe the game as “a first-person ‘marketing simulator’ set within an abandoned convention centre after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously cancelled.” The show’s cancelled but security bots are roaming, so you might want to grab a t-shirt cannon to thwomp ’em down. Bit of stealth, a little action, mild puzzles… that’s a game alright. And yes, you can watch trailers for Devolver’s games while playing. I mean, they’re pretty up-front that it’s marketing.

It’s pretty shiny and all, coming from Shadow Warrior 3 devs Flying Wild Hog. A new gameplay trailer for their actual proper next game arrived during the show too.

Devolverland Expo is available for free from Steam right now.

