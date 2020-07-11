Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Rocket Arena's first season fires off later this month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

11th July 2020 / 1:06PM

Cannae be having a hero shooter without heroes, can we? Ahead of its launch date next Tuesday, Rocket Arena has shown off more of its bouncy blasty gunfights with two new trailers – one for the expected, eccentric cast of rocket-toting characters, the other for the maps they’ll be blasting each other out of – alongside plans to add even more maps and a new hero when the first season kicks off a few weeks after launch.

Rocket Arena is EA’s upcoming rocket-jumping multiplayer shooter, a sort of Super Smash Bros with rocket launchers with roots all the way back in the Quake modding scene. I think, at least. Sin gave it a proper hands-on last month. While that early build had some frustrating balance problems, the ebb and flow of chasing folks down for knock-out final blow seemed a right blast (sorry).

So now it has a story, as multiplayer shooters are keen on doing these days. The first of the game’s new trailers runs through the game’s cast, each of them combatants in a fictional murder tournament on the world of Crater. That’s fine – a bit safe, sure, and helps the game fit the fiction more than something like Overwatch. But it’s been done by everyone from Apelegs to Unreal Tournament, and I haven’t seen anyone top Monday Night Combat when it comes to selling the feeling of being trapped within a televised bloodsport.

Those arenas were shown off in another trailer posted earlier this week. Ranging from olde timey airships and jungle temples to Subnautica bases and a diamond on the moon. More interesting for me, at least, are the environmental traps. A spike pit is predictable, sure, but how’s about a massive stone jaguar head that turns into an artillery cannon?

There’ll be a new far-future gladiator added roughly every three months, as detailed in Rocket Arena’s battle pass plans. On top of a new character, each season should also arrive with a new game mode, limited-time events, a new ranked season and a fresh “Blast Pass” – your bog-standard multiplayer battle pass.

Season 1 will kick off a few weeks after launch, adding a new hero named “Flux” along with a bunch of new playlists over the game’s unranked, ranked and PVE modes on July 28th. Rocket Arena itself fires off this coming Tuesday, July 14th, on Steam and Origin for £25/€30/$30.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Rocket Arena preview: hands on with the new EA Originals 3v3 arena exploder

Say it with rockets

3

Tropico 6's city-building shores are free to visit all weekend

Watch Devolver Digital's notE3 stream here today

2

Latest articles

Tropico 6's city-building shores are free to visit all weekend

Watch Devolver Digital's notE3 stream here today

2

I woke up too early to enjoy the Oregon Country Fair In The Clouds

1

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

63