Serious Sam 4's new trailer looks like Serious Sam to me

The new trailer for Serious Sam 4 coming out of Devolver Digital’s notE3 stream today didn’t show much of the game, but what it did show looks like Serious Sam to me. Wacky cartoon monsters roaming around arenas in real-world-ish locations? Yup. Quite a few of those monsters at once? Quite. Unnecessary story? Seriously. Explosions, lasers, and gibs? Oh my! Check out the trailer below.



My stylistic preferences in horde arena action are more Devil Daggers than Serious Sam so I’m maybe not the best judge here. What do you think, gang?

It’s been nine years since the last main Serious Sam game, during which Croteam have released a VR spin-off, and the unexpectedly good philosophical puzzler The Talos Principle. They are still planning a Talos sequel, last I heard.

Curiously, Devolver did not use their notE3 show to announce an actual release date. Serious Sam 4 is still due out on Steam, like, at some point in August.

While this new trailer might have fewer monsters on screen at once than I’d expect from Serious Sam, they were showing more back in May:



