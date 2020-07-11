Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Serious Sam 4's new trailer looks like Serious Sam to me

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th July 2020 / 9:34PM

Serious Sam 4 screenshot.

The new trailer for Serious Sam 4 coming out of Devolver Digital’s notE3 stream today didn’t show much of the game, but what it did show looks like Serious Sam to me. Wacky cartoon monsters roaming around arenas in real-world-ish locations? Yup. Quite a few of those monsters at once? Quite. Unnecessary story? Seriously. Explosions, lasers, and gibs? Oh my! Check out the trailer below.

My stylistic preferences in horde arena action are more Devil Daggers than Serious Sam so I’m maybe not the best judge here. What do you think, gang?

It’s been nine years since the last main Serious Sam game, during which Croteam have released a VR spin-off, and the unexpectedly good philosophical puzzler The Talos Principle. They are still planning a Talos sequel, last I heard.

Curiously, Devolver did not use their notE3 show to announce an actual release date. Serious Sam 4 is still due out on Steam, like, at some point in August.

While this new trailer might have fewer monsters on screen at once than I’d expect from Serious Sam, they were showing more back in May:

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

