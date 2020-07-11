Shadow Warrior 3's first gameplay trailer is bursting with blood

Following its announcement earlier this week, Devolver Digital today pumped out the first Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay trailer. It looks: good. Yeah I was already expecting swords, big guns, and buckets of blood, but ooh I am extra-interested in swish new movement options like the grappling hook little you dramatically slingshot around arenas. Here, see the trailer yourself below.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



I am less into: the jack-in-the-box enemies which bounce around like that horrible creature out the film Krampus. Well done on making something so awful, Flying Wild Hog. I hate it.

The movement seems dead swish too. Along with the grappling hook letting you chuck high-speed ueys, Lo Wang is returning with an air dash move, wallrunning, and a double-jump. Looks like he’s learned some Doom-style execution moves too. I am also super into the conventional wall-mounted spike racks a la Bulletstorm and Dark Messiah.

There are some things they don’t mention. No talk of procedurally-generated levels. No mention of random loot. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t have it, given how little they’ve confirmed in the marketing so far, but it seems maybe it might be leaning back towards the first game. Maybe. I wouldn’t count on that just yet.

Shadow Warrior 3 is coming to Steam in 2021.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.