Watch Devolver Digital's notE3 stream here today

The festivities of notE3 ramp back up this weekend, starting at 8pm (noon Pacific) today with D3: Devolver Digital Direct, a stream of announcements and trailers from the rapscallions with buckets of irony and larger buckets of fake blood. We already know it’ll have the first gameplay trailer for the newly-announced Shadow Warrior 3. I would feel confident guessing they’ll announce at least one game with rude ‘tude and Doseone tunes. And it’ll surely consider the blood-soaked saga of Nina Struthers, their fictional chief synergy officer who has killed and been killed in previous years’ streams.



It’s on Twitch’s Twitchgaming channel, though doubtless many people will restream it on other, less janky sites too.

We definitely know DD have Shadow Warrior 3 coming on stream, and I’d expect to hear more about upcoming games like Serious Sam 4, Carrion, and Disc Room. In terms of unannounced games… I really don’t know. That’s quite nice. A lot of publishers’ E3 (and notE3) streams are games you broadly knew were coming but Devolver often have new games I don’t know from developers I already like. They’ve got a good eye and a strong voice as a small publisher, I’m saying. I like ’em.

We’ve already caught a wee glimpse of Nina Struthers (played by actor Mahria Zook) during Sony’s show so she’ll surely be back to lead another aggressive presentation. I believe she was most recently rescued by Terminator-style by a future version of herself? Here’s this from Devolver to catch you up on her story:

Sunday’s notE3 stream will be Ubisoft Forward. The announcement of Far Cry 6 already leaked, as has Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay.

