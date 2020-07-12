Another Ubisoft Forward showcase stream is coming

A fair few games in recent E3 showcases were conspicuously absent from today’s Ubisoft Forward stream: no Beyond Good & Evil 2, no Rainbow Six Quarantine, no Gods & Monsters, no Roller Champions, no Skull & Bones. And yet they found time to announce Far Cry 6. Given that they’ve all been delayed for extra work before, maybe they’re pushed far enough into the future for Ubisoft to wind down the hype machine. Today the company confirmed they are planning another Ubisoft Forward event with more games, so maybe then for some of them?

Maybe they’re focusing on the near-future rather than showing games still years away. Far Cry 6’s launch is the longest away, and that’s only in February 2021. Or I suppose some of these unseen games could have been cancelled by this point. Or are being reworked. Or expanded. Or have grown into a different game entirely. Or… Ubisoft please, at some point you’ve got either release BGE2 or film Yves Guillemot personally deleting its source files from every computer then throwing the hard drives into an industrial grinder, just so we know to finally abandon hope.

“I am proud of our teams for delivering an ambitious, broad, and creative lineup of games,” Ubi CEO Yves Guillemot said during today’s event. “And we haven’t shown you everything yet – in fact, we have a lot more to come. So you will have another Ubisoft Forward to reveal even more about our upcoming games.”

No word yet on when that stream will be. NotE3 is never going to end, is it. I’m going to be shown trailers for the Destroy All Humans remaster every fortnight for the rest of my life.

Disappointingly but unsurprisingly, Yves did not use the occasion to talk about what’s happening at the company.

In recent weeks, numerous Ubisoft staff and studios have been accused of sexual harrassment, abuse, and discrimination by colleagues and members of the public. The company have vowed to investigate reports and to fix their culture. Another three executives resigned today in the wake of the allegations.

