3

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on November 17th

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th July 2020 / 8:52PM

Ubisoft today announced a November 17th release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next in their open-world murder simulator series. The date leaked yesterday but shh. And pretending that we haven’t been watching great reams of leaked Valhalla gameplay all week, they very proudly released a video showing and explaining more of the game. I suppose it’d be polite to act surprised by revelations of raiding, sieging, and sneaking as you watch the trailer below.

Assassin’s Creed this time stars a Viking chieftain come to build a settlement England, who seems to be neither Assassin nor Templar or tied up this that mess at all? But our Eivor, in male or female form, has a knife on their wrist so I guess that’s good enough.

Oh hey look, as if by chance, Alice Bee just posted her impressions of a preview version she played. She says it “isn’t really an AC game, but it’s still great.” Oh and here’s a video preview from our Matthew too:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming November 17th to PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, priced at £50. It’ll also be on Xboxes, PlayStations, and Stadia.

In recent weeks, numerous Ubisoft staff and studios have been accused of sexual harrassment, abuse, and discrimination by colleagues and members of the public. The company have vowed to investigate reports and to fix their culture. Another three executives resigned today in the wake of the allegations.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

