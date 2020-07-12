Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Ubisoft battle royale Hyper Scape is now open for everyone to try

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th July 2020 / 9:49PM

Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale FPS Hyper Scape today launched into open beta, after a short closed beta with invitations handed out on Twitch. As the genre goes, 100 players are running around a big map looting and shooting. Hyper Scape is pretty zippy as battle royales go, mind, with players bouncing from streets to rooftops and zipping about with special abilities. If you were curious but didn’t want to watch Twitch in the hope of scooping a key, here you go.

It’s the future, right, and you’re playing a game in the Internet. But it’s the Futureinternet, so there are more triangles. You can pick up ‘Hack’ abilities too, swapped in and out as you find new ones, things like a dash move, armour, and a heal. It does have upgrades for weapons and Hacks but you simply get a more powerful version – no fiddling with scopes and mags in inventory screens. Just fast, bouncy murder.

Folks are now invited to play the open beta for free through Uplay. I didn’t want to sit on Twitch, hoping a key came my way, but might have a go now. To visit its city, if nothing else.

My architectural eye half-suspects Ubi are re-using some citybits from Assassin’s Creed games for Hyper Scape. I hope they are. I’ve said before that it seems such a shame for so much work to be binned by the time the next sequel comes along. If it let’s ’em get a different game up and running quicker, hey, great.

With the transition into open beta, Ubisoft also launched update 1.03. It added a new SMG, the Harpy, as well as a new hack, the AoE shove Shockwave. The Solo mode is now a permanent fixture, balance is fiddled with, the Low Gravity event will pop up less frequently… see the patch notes for more changes.

In recent weeks, numerous Ubisoft staff and studios have been accused of sexual harrassment, abuse, and discrimination by colleagues and members of the public. The company have vowed to investigate reports and to fix their culture. Another three executives resigned today in the wake of the allegations.

Correction: This article’s headline originally called the game “Hyper Space”. Look, I’m impressed I remembered as much as I did of a name that generic.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

How to get the Hyper Scape beta via Twitch drops

Accessing the technical test

Ubisoft Forward teaser reveals some of the games coming to the July 12th showcase

1

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's frenetic take on battle royale, is now streaming on Twitch

6

Another Ubisoft Forward showcase stream is coming

1

Latest articles

Another Ubisoft Forward showcase stream is coming

1

Ubisoft's server issues won't stop the Watch Dogs 2 giveaway

2

Far Cry 6 announced for realsies, coming in February 2021

8

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on November 17th

3