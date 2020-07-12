Watch Ubisoft Forward here today

NotE3 continues today with Ubisoft Forward at 8pm (noon Pacific). Ubisoft’s notE3 stream promises more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, an Hyper Scape, plus “a few surprises”. One of those surprises is already blown, as the existence of Far Cry 6 leaked on Friday. Heaps of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage has leaked too. But hey, you can get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for watching the stream.



It’ll also be broadcast on Twitch, Ubisoft’s site, and in Uplay. But I prefer YouTube cos the player is less janky and you can skip back in live streams.

As well as the games Ubi have said they’ll show, fingers crossed for more on those they’ve gone a bit quiet about. These include the ephemeral Beyond Good & Evil 2, pirate ship sandbox Skull & Bones, roller derby ballsport Roller Champions, the Zelda-lookin’ Gods & Monsters, and mysterious zombie spin-off Rainbow Six Quarantine. Ubisoft delayed most of them last year.

If you watch Ubisoft Forward on Twitch, Ubi’s site, or Uplay, you can scoop a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. You’ll need to log in and might need to change some settings, so check this support page to set it up in advance. Watch Dogs 2 is pretty fun, a bit like a modern version of Hackers where the plucky teens are also totally cool with straight murdering dozens of people. Free copies are due to go out on Monday. See our Watch Dogs 2 review for more on the game.

