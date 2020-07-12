Weird West shows some of its immersive sim-ish bits in a new trailer

“I can’t quite get what Weird West is as a game, but I bloody love the aesthetic,” our Nate said last month. He’d just seen a notE3 trailer which had plenty of mood but not much of the game. It’s an action-RPG with some immersive sim-ish bits, yeah? From some folks formerly of Dishonored and Prey devs Arkane? I’m still not quite sure about the shape of the game but a new trailer from Devolver Digital’s stream tonight shows more than I’d seen before.



“Weird West is designed in a way that accommodates many playstyles and many playthroughs,” WolfEye Studios co-founder Raphael Colantonio explains. “Whether you like combat or trickery or stealth or a mix of all of that, you’ll enjoy experimenting with the tools the game offers in a system-rich and physically-simulated world.”

Colantonio was formerly president and creative director at Arkane, and he co-founded WolfEye with former Arkane executive producer Julien Roby. So, y’know, they do like immersive sims. And they say this action-RPG is partially one?

The video shows bits including sneaking with visible stealth cones, water putting you out if you’re on fire, and lasting consequences to actions like stealing from or killing friendly NPCs. But I don’t think it’s going for Divinity: Original Sin levels of immersive sim-y roleplaying? Still not quite sure what it is. Curious to see.

Weird West is coming to Steam… at some point.

