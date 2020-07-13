Get AMD's best gaming CPU for an all-time low of $260

If you’re looking to take advantage of AMD’s free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle with select Ryzen processors at the moment, then there are some great CPU deals happening over at Newegg right now as part of their Fantastech sale (yes, I just did a big shudder as well). The best deal of the bunch is definitely the Ryzen 7 3700X, which can now be had for a new low of just $260, which is the cheapest price I’ve seen for this octa-core CPU ever since it launched last year.

Indeed, while it’s difficult to track prices for retailers that don’t have Amazon in their name, my price tracker shows that Amazon never sold the Ryzen 7 3700X for less than $270 since it came out last year, so I’d imagine that most other retailers have kept to a similar kind of baseline as well, making this new, almost certainly all-time low price from Newegg a really quite good bargain. The Ryzen 7 3700X is a great CPU for those after a capable gaming CPU that doesn’t break the bank, and while it may not be the most powerful CPU AMD currently have in their 3rd Gen Ryzen roster, it’s definitely the one that offers the best value.

Alas, stock shortages in the UK mean there aren’t as many good Ryzen 7 3700X deals about at the moment, but happily, as readers have since pointed out in the comments, you can also get the Ryzen 7 3700X from Newegg’s UK site for a very similar £261, along with free shipping – which is much better than its closest competitor price of £287 from Laptops Direct (the latter of which is an increase of around £20 compared to the best deal we found for it last week).

I’d also continue to recommend the Ryzen 7 3700X instead of the discounted Ryzen 7 3800X for US buyers, too, which is now down to $300. Once again, this is $20 cheaper than it was last week, but while this particular processor is a fraction more powerful than the 3700X, I don’t think it really justifies the extra cost. It’s a lot more power-hungry for starters, and our benchmarks show that their gaming performance is pretty much identical, so you’re not really benefiting from all that extra juice.

The Ryzen 5 3600 has also been discounted as part of Newegg’s current sale, but its deal price of $172 isn’t good value at the moment. Its gaming performance is nigh-on identical to the considerably cheaper (although admittedly out of stock) Ryzen 3 3300X, and it doesn’t qualify for AMD’s Assassin’s Creed bundle either, as they’re only bundling it in with Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors. It’s a decent discount compared to what it cost a year ago, mind, where it launched for around $200, but I’d only recommend taking the plunge if you really can’t wait for the Ryzen 3 3300X to come back in stock.

The Ryzen 5 3600X, meanwhile, is still exactly the same price it was last week: $220. Again, it doesn’t qualify for a free copy of Assassin’s Creed, so if you’re thinking about buying Ubisoft’s upcoming Viking ’em up come November time, then you might as well buy the Ryzen 7 3700X now and save yourself the extra $20-30-odd depending on how much the final game’s going to cost. The Ryzen 5 3600X is a great CPU, but the free game bundle makes the Ryzen 7 3700X a much better use of your money.

Alternatively, if you’d rather see what the situation is over at Intel, then be sure to check out our regularly updated CPU deals hub for all the lowest prices.