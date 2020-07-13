Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Microsoft Flight Simulator launches in August

Lauren Morton

Contributor

13th July 2020 / 4:27PM

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been cleared for takeoff. The giant simulated world of planes will launch on August 18th. Microsoft have released a new trailer and some information about what’s included in the three differently-priced versions of the game.

The new trailer’s got plenty to gawk at, biggo planes flying over cities I don’t quite recognise. One’s covered in snow though and I do like a good snow landscape. You’ll see plenty of the stuff depending on where you choose to fly, it sounds. As they’ve shown off previously, Flight Sim will have dynamic weather based on real local temperature and wind speed and such if you choose to play with live weather mode on.

Microsoft’s announcement has a refresher course on the other many simulated bits you’ll find while flying and taxiing around the world. There’s a day and night system, air traffic based on real-world flights, and super detailed plane physics.

Before launch next month, Flight Sim’s closed beta begins on July 30th, which will be using the same Flight Sim Insider Program as the closed alpha. If you don’t get in, ah well launch is just around the corner then.

Serious pilots will probably want to take a gander at the things included in the three different editions of the game. There was a whole ruckus about Asobo Studio manually editing 37,000 airports for the game and specially designing around 80 of them. Even fewer were called “iconic airports.” Microsoft say that the standard edition of the game includes “30 hand-crafted airports,” while the Premium Deluxe Edition has 40. The pricier versions have extra planes too.

You can find Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition over on the Microsoft Store for £60/€70/$60 on August 18th. It will also be available through the Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Microsoft Flight Simulator beta starts on 30 July

13

Microsoft Flight Simulator will let you hide that dork doing barrel rolls if you want

12

Asobo Studio manually edited 37,000 airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator

57

Latest articles

Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass this month

Best Half-Life: Alyx mods

Want to slamdunk a headcrab?

Best graphics card 2020: The best AMD and Nvidia GPUs for gaming

Playing your cards right

Five cool things we learned from Valve's Half-Life: Alyx - Final Hours documentary

From wheely desks to invisible headcrabs