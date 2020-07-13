Save over £140 on Asus' best ultrawide and 1440p gaming monitors

Asus have shaved over £140 off some of their best gaming monitors in the UK at the moment, making it a good time to pick up one of their RGB-laden gaming screens. Indeed, there are four such gaming monitors on sale at various retailers at the moment, with two ultrawide mega screens and two of their 165Hz, 2560×1440 displays discounted to some of their lowest prices ever. The cheapest one can be had for as little as £319, too, which is really quite the bargain after months of stock shortages and inflated prices.

Admittedly, the now £319 Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ would have only set you back another ten to twenty-odd quid a couple of weeks ago, but this is still a stonking price for the kind of monitor you’re getting – a curved, 2560×1440 Freesync display with a 165Hz refresh rate that can also do a little bit of HDR thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Alas, it hasn’t yet been certified as one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, but it’s still a very enticing offer regardless. Indeed, I’d much rather buy one of these than spend £300 on the AOC C27G2ZU, for example, as while the AOC bumps up its refresh rate to 240Hz, it still only has a resolution of 1920×1080, which isn’t ideal if you also use your PC for work.

Alternatively, if you want to play it safe and get a full-fat G-Sync display, then the Asus ROG Swift PG279QE is also on sale for £520 at the moment, down from its previous price of £610, according to my Amazon price tracker. This is another 2560×1440 display with a 165Hz resolution, but this one is flat and comes with proper Nvidia G-Sync support. Alas, you don’t get any HDR support here, but this is still the lowest price this particular monitor has ever been (at least on Amazon), making it a good time to pick it up if you’ve been eyeing it up.

For those after an ultrawide monitor on the cheap, you’ve got two options. The first is the Asus TUF Gaming VG35VQ, a curved, 35in display with a 3440×1440 resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, plus HDR10 support. Alas, this isn’t an officially certified G-Sync Compatible display either, but given how many Asus monitors that have passed Nvidia’s various tests, I’d be surprised if this didn’t work perfectly fine with Nvidia graphics cards. Down from its recent price of £575 to £520, this is also the cheapest this particular monitor has ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, even beating it pre-Black Friday price of £545.

Finally, if you really want to go all out on what ultrawide gaming monitors have to offer, then look no further than the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ, their G-Sync Ultimate, 200Hz mega screen. Previously £2375 in the UK, this is now down to £2233, saving you £142. This is effectively Asus’ answer to AOC’s Agon AG353UCG, which I called “the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to ultrawide gaming monitors” in my review thanks to its top of the line DisplayHDR 1000 support and high 200Hz refresh rate.

The AOC is still quite a bit cheaper than its Asus rival, going for a still eye-watering £1890 at time of writing, but the Asus adds in a bunch of extra RGB lights to its stand and the rear of the monitor to make it even fancier, if that’s your sort of thing.

I should also point out that these deals are available at other retailers, including Ebuyer, Scan, Overclockers UK, CCL, Box and Laptops Direct, but I’ve listed the Amazon prices above as my price tracker tells me they’ve steadily been getting cheaper than their official sale prices over the last couple of weeks, so there may yet be further, if very minor, reductions compared to elsewhere on the internet.

And if none of those take your fancy, then be sure to check out our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals hub for more bargains.