Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass this month

Earlier in the RPS treehouse, I was explaining to Nate that the Yakuza games are wonderful and kindhearted, not just serious crime drama (though they are also serious crime drama). Then as if my love of gaming’s best dads is able to shape reality, mere hours later Sega have announced that Yakuza Kiwami 2 will come to Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass on July 30th. So more people will soon be able to spend more time with my two wrestledads. I’m so happy for you.

The remake of Sega’s 2006 brawler RPG sequel debuted on PC in May 2019. Once again, it is a melodramatic mix of serious mob intrigue and foolishness about a burly fella who becomes a loving surrogate father figure to almost everyone who meets. But Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 came to PC in quick succession so I do understand if you didn’t feel like splashing out £25 on it right away.

“If you’ve had your fill of fighting and walking the same city streets, and don’t really care for these tattooed agony uncles anymore, then off you go (pfft, good riddance),” Brendy said in our Yakuza Kiwami 2 review. “But if you don’t mind button bashing through some brawls, just to see more of these good fellas solving bad problems with their strong fists and stern words, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is ready, once again, to get ridiculous.”

A year later, it’s set to join Yakuza 0 and Kiwami on Xbox Game Pass and ah g’wan.



Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the new game which stars a whole new doofus and introduces turn-based tactical RPG combat, is coming to PC later this year. Sega had also previously hinted that the rest of the series in-between might come to PC.

Last month I was telling Nate about Yakuza 6’s childcare minigame and well, for all our sakes let’s hope I really am able to shape reality and it comes on over. And maybe I’ll persuade Nate to try a Yakuza game so I’m not constantly shouting “HAVE I NOT TOLD YOU ABOUT MY DADS?” in the treehouse loud enough that the neighbours throw old boots at us out their bedroom window.



