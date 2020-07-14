AMD's latest graphics card bundle gets you Godfall and World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands for free

AMD have announced a fresh free games bundle for would-be graphics card buyers today, letting you pick up World Of Warcraft’s recent Shadowlands expansion and Gearbox’s upcoming Destiny-style “looter-slasher” Godfall for free. The bundle will run from now until October 3rd (the same date as their ongoing free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle for new Ryzen CPU buyers), so read on below for how it all works.

While perhaps not quite as good value as previous Raise The Game bundles, this new one is at least a bit simpler to understand than some of their older ones. To get both games for free, for example, you need to buy one of the following graphics cards:

Qualifying desktops with these graphics cards in them, as well as RX 5600M-powered gaming laptops are also eligible to get both games for free, and you’ll have until November 7th to claim your them through AMD’s Rewards portal.

Meanwhile, if you buy an RX 5500 XT graphics card, a RX 5500 desktop or an RX 5500M gaming laptop, then you’ll just get Godfall for free. Easy peasy.

We haven’t seen much of Godfall yet apart from one very intriguing gameplay trailer during Sony’s PS5 games showcase, showing plenty of looting and slashing going on in its high fantasy post-apocalypse, but it’s being developed by Counterplay Games, which is the team behind the excellent Duelyst. It’s not due out until some time later this year, though, so you’ll have to wait until the game comes out before you can start playing.



World Of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, on the other hand, is available right now, which RPS contributor Christos Reid said finally “makes World Of Warcraft interesting again“, especially for people who are completely new to Blizzard’s giganto MMO machine. That’s partly down to its, and I quote, “level squish”, which rapidly accelerates new players up to Lv 60 (or at least what was Lv 60, which has now been squished to 10), but its tutorial has also been revamped to make it much more accessible.

Yes, I’d probably rather have a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with my shiny new graphics card rather than a new CPU, but them’s the breaks until October, I’m afraid. Still, at least it’s a better deal than what Nvidia are currently offering, as the only game bundle they’ve got running at the moment is a free copy of Death Stranding with any RTX card, which runs out at the end of July. After that, AMD’s the place to be for your free games.

