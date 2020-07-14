Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Death Stranding is now out on PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th July 2020 / 3:02PM

Following its PlayStation debut last year, Death Stranding is now out on PC too. This is the latest game from Metal Gear Solid maestro Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions, and stars Norman Reedus as a post-apocalyptic postman traversing the wastes of the USA. Something’s spooky has happened, see, so Norm needs a baby in a bottle to help protect himself from extradimensional ghosties. In short: some sneaking; a little action; lots of Kojima-y names and exposition; and loads of walking around lovely landscapes trying not to stack it and smash your packages.

I like that when before Death Stranding hit PS4, folks weren’t quite sure what it was. Seemed hard to believe it would involve so much hiking and postmanning. But it really does. And you can build infrastructure to help both you and other players, bridges and roads and ziplines and things. Then there’s the political and sci-fi intrigue involving folks with names like Bridget Strand, Deadman, Heartman, and Die-Hardman.

Die-Hardman!

I’m well up for this. I like walking around pretty virtual landscapes. I like mundane video game tasks like walking up a hill becoming a challenge to face carefully. And I like how seriously Kojima Productions commit to such patently daft things. It’s easy to get swept up and before you know it, you’re cheering for a mercenary named Revolver Ocelot who dresses like a cowboy, juggles with his revolvers, and eventually hypnotises himself into believing an arm transplant is causing him to be possessed by the spirit of his former boss.

Our Katharine recently had a go on the PC version and found not only does it look lovely, performance is great too. It also adds a load of weird Valve crossover bits, including Companion Cubes to find and fashion options for Norm such as Gordon Freeman’s glasses, Alyx’s cybergloves, a headcrab hat, and a wee Valve valve to stab into the back of his skull. And here’s Matthew’s video review:

Death Stranding is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at £55/€60/$60. The PC release is published by 505 Games.

Kojima Productions recently started teasing their next game. All bets are off.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Death Stranding launches on PC tomorrow so here's a trailer today

13

Get Death Stranding for free when you buy an Nvidia RTX graphics card

2

Death Stranding's DLSS tech will turn any RTX card into a 4K 60fps machine

10

Death Stranding runs beautifully on PC, even on a GTX 1060

22

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds revamping Sanhok with loot trucks to chase

2

BenQ EX2780Q review: a great 144Hz gaming monitor with one major flaw

Standing in the way of success

Gaming monitor deals of the week - 14th July 2020