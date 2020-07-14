Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
12

GOG are having a big French games sale this week

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

14th July 2020 / 11:42AM

A screenshot of Napoleon talking to the protagonist from The Council

GOG are having a big sale celebrating French game devs and publishers this week, offering up to 90% off loads of games made in the region. Running from now until July 20th, that means big savings on the back catalogue of Focus Home Interactive, which includes games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, The Surge and Call Of Cthulhu, as well as tasty discounts off titles from Dishonored dev Arkane and loads more. Read on for our top deals picks.

I should note that there’s a small caveat to the length of GOG’s French game sale. While the main sale does indeed run until 1pm UTC on July 20th, all Focus Home Interactive deals are ending a little earlier on July 17th. That still gives you a good few days to take advantage of the sale, though, and you can see some of our selected highlights below. You can, of course, just browse the entire sale if you prefer.

There’s also a selection of older Ubisoft games that are on sale as well, many of which have better discounts than Ubisoft’s own Forward sale that’s going on right now (though if you haven’t been following the news, you might want to first read about the recent and numerous allegations of abuse against some Ubisoft staff and executives). This includes the first Assassin’s Creed, Beyond Good & Evil and Rayman Origins to name just a few. They’re old enough to not require playing them through UPlay, too, which is an added bonus.

Remember, you’ve got until July 17th for the Focus Home Interactive deals, and July 20th for everything else, so go forth and fill yer boots.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds revamping Sanhok with loot trucks to chase

2

Death Stranding is now out on PC

3

BenQ EX2780Q review: a great 144Hz gaming monitor with one major flaw

Standing in the way of success

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds revamping Sanhok with loot trucks to chase

2

Death Stranding is now out on PC

3

BenQ EX2780Q review: a great 144Hz gaming monitor with one major flaw

Standing in the way of success