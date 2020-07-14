Halo 3 is now out on PC, 13 years after its debut

13 years after its Xbox 360 debut, Halo 3 is finally out on PC. While the first two games came over from Xbox, the conclusion to Bungie’s first-person shooter trilogy stayed home. After 13 years, you’ll finally be able to see what became of Master Ian Chief. Did he, as he vowed at the end of Halo 2, finish this fight? You’ll have to play it to find out.

I understand Halo 3 is very popular. I believe our Nate is haloed out of his gourd and will be telling us all more about it soon. The PC release comes with new shininess including support for high and wide resolutions, field of view options, customisable keyboard and mouse controls, and high framerates.

Halo 3 was Bungie’s last chronological contribution to Halo, though they did go back and fill in some gaps with Halo 3: ODST and the prequel Reach. After that, Ian Chief canonically wrapped a towel around his waist and became a Titan in Destiny. Microsoft kept control of Halo though, spinning up 343 Industries to take over. 343 are currently working on Halo Infinite, which maaaybe we’ll hear more about during Microsoft’s notE3 stream next week.

Halo 3 is out now on Steam and the Microsoft Store, costing £7/€10/$10 by itself. Or it’s £30/€40/$40 for the Master Chief Collection which currently also includes Halo: Reach, Halo, and Halo 2, and will include Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 too once they’re done. Or the whole thing is covered by an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Here are some of the Microsoft gang showing of Halo 3 on PC:



And here’s that iconic end credits song for you again:



