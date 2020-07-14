Save up to 50% on loads of Razer peripherals today, plus get $250 off their Stealth 13 laptop

If your PC is in need of some new peripherals at the moment, then Amazon US have slashed up to 50% off a load of Razer gaming mice, headsets and keyboards today, including one of my current best gaming mouse recommendations, the Razer Naga Trinity (pictured above), which is now down to $62. There are also big savings to be had on various models of Razer’s Blackwidow Elite and Blackwidow TE (tenkeyless) keyboards, their Kraken headsets, and you can also save $200 on their ultra slim Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop as well.

I should note that the Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop only has a a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q chip inside it, so it’s not really designed for heavy-duty gaming on to the go. Still, if you’re after a small Dell XPS 13 / Apple Macbook Air-alike that comes with some pretty top notch specs, then a saving of $250 isn’t something to be sniffed at, especially when its new deal price of $1450 is the cheapest this model has ever been on Amazon. As well as the aforementioned GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics chip, you also get one of Intel’s new Core i7-1065G7 CPUs, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3in, 1920×1080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Back on the peripherals side of things, though, there are plenty of good savings to be had here. Starting with Razer’s gaming mice, my pick of the bunch is the aforementioned Naga Trinity, which is effectively three mice in one that’s now down to $62 from $75. Amazon will tell you it normally costs $100, but looking at my price tracker, it hasn’t cost that much in ages. Amazon did briefly put it up to $100 in June (presumably in anticipation of this sale), but apart from that it’s stayed at a pretty consistent $75 for the last year. $62 isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been, either, but apart from a brief dip to $55 last December, this is the lowest price it’s been since.

Amazon have also shaved $5 off Razer’s entry-level Deathadder Essential mouse if your budget won’t stretch to the Naga Trinity, but there’s also a decent saving to be had on their wireless Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse, too, which is down $15 from its regular price of $60. This mouse supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless standards, and has a claimed battery life of at least 285 hours, according to Razer (or 450 hours if you connect it to your PC via Bluetooth). Alternatively, lefties in search of a wireless gaming mouse should turn their attention to the Viper Ultimate, which is a fancier version of the wired, ambidextrous Razer Viper and is down $30 today.

As for keyboards, there are two main models on offer here – the full-sized Blackwidow Elite, which comes with a lovely plush wrist rest, and the compact Blackwidow TE, a tenkeyless version that lobs off the number pad (but thankfully keeps the wrist rest). Each one has three different varieties on sale depending on what style of mechanical switch you prefer, but all of them have the same discount. The Blackwidow Elite is down from $130 to $103, while the Blackwidow TE is down from $130 to a very appealing $70.

Finally, there are three different versions of Razer’s Kraken headset on sale, too, including the lightweight Kraken X, which was very nearly one of my best gaming headset recommendations for those on a budget. Alas, the excellent Logitech G432 put an end to those ambitions, but given that the Kraken X is now down to $48 compared to the completely out of stock G432, it’s still a good buy for those after a decent headset that doesn’t break the bank.

Really, though, you’re probably better off opting for the regular Kraken unless you’re desperate for an ultralight headset, as this has also been discounted today for just a couple of dollars more at $50. Alternatively, there’s also the lurid green Kraken Tournament Edition on sale, which also comes with a dedicated THX Spatial USB audio control.

And if you’ve been thinking about launching yourself as a budding Twitch streamer during lockdown, then you’ll also be pleased to hear that Razer’s Seiren Emote streaming microphone is also part of today’s sale, falling from $180 down to $103, which is the cheapest it’s ever been.