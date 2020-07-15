Dragon's Dogma anime series hits Netflix this September

Netflix last night announced that their Dragon’s Dogma anime series will arrive on September 17th. Based on Capcom’s open-world action-RPG of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma follows a dude who’s been brought back to life as an “Arisen”, tasked with taking out monsters that represent the seven deadly sins. Netflix announced the series last year, and now they’ve finally given a tiny look at it.

“Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity,” the Netflix listing says. That’s about all that’s up on said listing right now, aside from the genre tags which say the series is “dark, exciting”. Yeah, sounds about right.

It’s being produced by Japanese CG animation company, Sublimation. They’ve previously made Shikizakura and zombie anime, Walking Meat, as well as contributing some 3D art to series including Psycho-Pass and Tokyo Ghoul. Here’s our first look at some images from Dragon’s Dogma (big fan of that dragon):

First released in 2012, Dragon’s Dogma has a bit of a cult following. Our very own Adam Smith (RPS in peace) thought it was like playing an MMORPG full of wonderful idiots. Having said that, in our Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen review, Richard Cobbett said “it’s the least interested I’ve seen an RPG been in its own tale since… well, Fallout 4, but this game did get in there first.” I can’t imagine a TV series would get too bogged down in sidequests, though – at least, I’d hope not.

Dragon’s Dogma game director Hideaki Itsuno revealed last year that he had the opportunity to make a sequel, but chose to do Devil May Cry 5 instead.

Netflix are really getting into video game anime. CD Projekt Red recently announced a Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off anime, named Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is coming in 2022. Then you’ve got Castlevania, which launched its third season just a couple months ago.