Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Adorable critter-collector Ooblets is now out in early access

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th July 2020 / 4:15PM

Ooblets screenshot.

After three years of us cooing over it, Ooblets today launched in early access. To be crudely reductive: it’s a bit ‘Stardew Valley meets Pokémon, but cutesy’. There we are, growing crops on our little farm and befriending folks in the local town. We’re also growing little critters named ooblets, who we raise and train to compete – though rather than bite, claw, electrocute, and drown each other, they bust moves in dance-offs. Adorable.

The question I now have is: what separates an Ooblet you grow to love and cherish from a crop you grow to cook and eat? Are all crops ooblets, just some are deemed insufficiently sentient? I don’t like this line of thought. Thankfully there’s none of my edgy trash in ooblets. Grow ooblets, level ’em up, dress ’em up, dance ’em off, collect new seeds and ooblets, help folks, renovate your house… just nice things.

Our Sin has been playing a bit of Ooblets and been won over, despite her initial hesitance about the cutesy-wutesy tone. “It’s tricky to get across just how gentle and pleasant Ooblets is without it sounding saccharine and insubstantial, like a sack of candyfloss,” she said. “But it’s more of a sponge cake. It’s light and fluffy, but tasty and filling nonetheless.”

The developers, Glumberland expect they’ll work on Ooblets in early access for one year before the full launch – though of course that could change. They plan to add new regions to visit every few months in major updates, with other new content and fixes along the way.

Ooblets is available now on the Epic Games Store, where a 20% launch discount brings it down to £16/$20 until July 23rd. It’s on Xbone too.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ooblets launches in early access on July 15th

6

Ooblets launches in early access this summer

Check out all the kind and cute games shown off in the Wholesome Direct

1

Ooblets will actually show you where townsfolk are on the map and that is very important

2

Latest articles

VR simulation Paper Beast launches on PC July 24th

Master death and coffee in Necrobarista on July 22

Ghost Recon Breakpoint adds AI squadmates today

1

Hyper Scape feels more like Quake than a battle royale

Except when it doesn't, obviously

4