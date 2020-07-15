This 4TB external HDD can be yours for under $100 right now

Amazon US are at it again with their big WD storage sales, as today they’ve cut prices on some of their jumbo external HDDs and SSDs by up to 25%. The star deal of the day is $24 off their 4TB WD Black P10, which has finally fallen below the $100 mark for the very first time to $96. They’ve also knocked over $100 off the 4TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD as well, bringing this once $530 internal SSD down to an almost-Black Friday price of $397. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but if you’re in the market for a truck load of storage, there are some great savings to be had here today.

Almost $400 is quick a stark increase compared to the Black P10’s $96 deal price, of course, but sadly that’s just the cost of opting for a high capacity SSD versus an external hard drive. Of course, if you really want to make your money go further with a massive external HDD, then it’s also worth looking at the 12TB WD Black D10, which is also down $75-odd today for $224. The Black D10 also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, too, making it extra good value, but you will need to plug it in to a power socket rather than simply run it off USB like its P10 sibling.

If it’s an external SSD you’re after, though, then you’ve got two options here as well. First is the WD My Passport SSD, whose 2TB model has now been discounted from $300 down to $240. Again, it’s a lot more expensive than what you can get over in external HDD land, but they’re exponentially faster at reading, writing and transferring your files between devices, and because they don’t have any mechanical parts inside them they’re also a lot safer to take on the road (assuming we’ll ever be able to get back on the road, of course).

It certainly works out better than paying $136 for the 1TB model, or $90 for the 512GB version, for example, and I’d also recommend it over the 2TB WD Black P50 portable SSD, which is also on sale today for $320, down from $450.

While a historic low for this particular size capacity, the only real difference between this and the My Passport is the type of USB standards they support. The My Passport supports up to the USB 3.1 standard, which is still pretty current as far as laptop and motherboard support goes, while the P50 supports the newer USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, which isn’t really supported right now but will obviously be a lot more future-proof going forward. Is it worth paying so much more for it right now, though? Personally, I’m not convinced, but if you want the best of the best then I’m definitely not going to stop you.

Finally, there’s the aforementioned 4TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD on sale as well, which has a massive $133 discount right now. It’s a rare occasion when this jumbo SSD dips below $500 (it has done so twice in the last 18 months), so to fall all the way below $400 is quite a feat. Indeed, the only time it’s ever fallen this low is last year’s Black Friday sale, where it was briefly available for $385 before it got snapped up and disappeared again, according to my price tracker, so this is probably as good as it’s going to get for quite some time.

It is, of course, a lot of money to spend on an SSD of this size, but it’s a strong choice compared to other 2.5in SATA SSDs such as my best SSD for gaming recommendation, the Samsung 860 Evo, and Crucial MX500, and it’s a lot cheaper than its other ‘big SSD’ rival, the Samsung 860 Qvo, whose 4TB model costs a whopping $480 at the moment.

If 4TB sounds like far too much for your PC’s needs, though, then be sure to check our regularly updated SSD deals page for all the lowest prices on smaller SSDs, both in the US and the UK.