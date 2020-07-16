Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Beyond A Steel Sky continues the adventure game series after 26 years

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th July 2020 / 6:06PM

Beyond A Steel Sky screenshot.

In 1996, Revolution Software released their second game, a dystopian adventure game named Beneath A Steel Sky. Then they mostly made Broken Sword games for the next 20 years. Today, Revolution finally return to that ferrous firmament with the launch of a sequel, Beyond A Steel Sky. It’ll send us into an AI-controlled megacity to rescue an abducted child and definitely not get tangled in any sort of sci-fi conspiracy. Come see some of that in the launch trailer below.

That’s Robert Foster again, in new trouble in post-apocalyptic Australia, headed back to Union City to talk to people, solve puzzles, and do all that adventure game jazz. Our Alice Bee played a preview version earlier this year. She thought the characters were “fun and often genuinely funny” and the puzzles “hard enough to be satisfying and make me feel like a smarty pants, but logical enough that I didn’t need to use the walkthrough provided for thicky journalists,” which sounded promising. That was only an unfinished slice of it, mind.

The Steel Sky sequel had been a stretch goal on Revolution’s Kickstarter for Broken Sword 5. While the crowdfunding campaign fell short of this goal, Revolution did it anyway. And yup, comic book artist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) is still involved for the sequel, providing art direction. The game debuted on Apple Arcade in June, and now it’s on PC too.

Beyond A Steel Sky is out now for Windows and Linux on Steam, priced at £23.99/€23.99/$27.99 with a 20% launch discount. If you own Broken Sword 5 on Steam, you get an extra 10% off. Ye olde Beneath A Steel Sky has been freeware for yinks, by the way, available on GOG and from ScummVM and around.

I do not have vivid memories of Steel Sky myself because the demo disk was possibly the first adventure game I played, and I couldn’t solve the first puzzle. Tell me, gang, have you been waiting for this?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steelier: Beneath A Steel Sky Sequel Planned

26

BASS Fishing: Revolution Tease Beneath A Steel Sky 2

32

Team Beneath A Steel Sky Reuintes

37

Beyond A Steel Sky: 90s cyberpunk adventure gets a sequel

31

Latest articles

Podcast: Chiefing Death (a pun)

It's about Halo and Death Stranding

1

How fighting games reimagine action comics - and why they should be weirder

Petition: someone should make a Naruto parser game

3

Spot the difference between Death Stranding and its DLSS 2.0 tech

The Where's Wally of graphics effects

American Truck Simulator pulls into Idaho today

1